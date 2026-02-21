Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 21 February 2026: You may feel things are going wrong, which can dampen focus

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 February 2026: Stress may have taken a toll recently, even showing up in the form of hair fall or fatigue. Today, though, the picture begins to clear. Complicated issues start aligning, and you may hear encouraging news about a promotion, raise or recognition. The sense of relief is tangible. By evening, you’ll likely find yourself relaxed in familiar company, enjoying the comfort of home and loved ones. The day closes on a reassuring, stabilising note.
Emotions run high, and showing them works in your favour. Honest feelings deepen the bond and make you genuinely romantic. You may even sing or do something sweetly dramatic to please your partner. Stay sincere, not showy. The night feels tender and strengthening for both of you, naturally and sweetly.
You may feel like sprucing up your home today, investing in décor, repairs, or comfort. If you run a business office with client traffic, beautifying that space can help too. Keep spending tasteful and within limits. Choose improvements that add long-term value, not just momentary charm now this evening too.
You may feel things are going wrong, which can dampen focus. Don’t let the mood take over. Patience is essential—today’s fog clears soon, and tomorrow looks brighter. Keep tasks simple, avoid overreacting, and just get through what must be done.
