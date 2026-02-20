Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026: Quality time with your partner becomes the priority

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 20 February 2026: Start the day with renewed enthusiasm. A promising offer or opportunity may be within reach, and clearing an interview — even a telephonic one — could become a milestone in your career, predicts Ganesha. Your dedication and determination will not go unnoticed. This is a day when effort meets recognition. Stay confident, prepare thoroughly, and respond promptly to emerging chances. Professional progress looks encouraging and well-deserved.
Quality time with your partner becomes the priority. You’re keen to please them and may suggest an eco-friendly outing or a brief escape outdoors. Trust between you two feels solid, making the relationship steady. Keep the plan simple, and the day delivers affectionate, genuine companionship, without strain today, overall.
A favourable day for property matters: viewing new houses, investing, or planning a move can go smoothly. Consider practical upgrades, even to your vehicle, but keep the budget honest. Let excitement fuel action, not overspending. Good timing now can boost comfort and long-term value for you greatly today, Sag.
You remain a complete professional, but home demands may tug at your attention. A call or responsibility from the domestic front could distract you. Stay practical, keep calm, and avoid letting personal pressures spill into work decisions. Balance is possible if you don’t react in haste.
