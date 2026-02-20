Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026: Quality time with your partner becomes the priority

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 20 February 2026: Start the day with renewed enthusiasm. A promising offer or opportunity may be within reach, and clearing an interview — even a telephonic one — could become a milestone in your career, predicts Ganesha. Your dedication and determination will not go unnoticed. This is a day when effort meets recognition. Stay confident, prepare thoroughly, and respond promptly to emerging chances. Professional progress looks encouraging and well-deserved.

Astrology Predictions: Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Quality time with your partner becomes the priority. You’re keen to please them and may suggest an eco-friendly outing or a brief escape outdoors. Trust between you two feels solid, making the relationship steady. Keep the plan simple, and the day delivers affectionate, genuine companionship, without strain today, overall.