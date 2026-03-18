Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 18 March 2026: Extensive travel is likely today, and yes, it may cost a bit

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 18 March 2026: You slip into the role of a hero in the eyes of those around you, as your confidence and positivity shine through. Ganesha foresees good news—perhaps a promotion or well-deserved recognition—which further boosts your morale. Your new-found momentum inspires both family and colleagues. Enjoy the admiration but stay grounded, using this upbeat phase to set the tone for future growth.
A special bond strengthens between you and your spouse. You share interests, explore new sides of each other, and stay emotionally upbeat. Your easy-going nature and love of freedom draw your partner closer, keeping the relationship lively and affectionate.
Extensive travel is likely today, and yes, it may cost a bit. But Ganesha says the trip can be lucrative, helping you meet new clients or revive old leads. Keep receipts, stay organised, and treat movement as investment. The returns may arrive sooner than expected for you, so smile, broadly.
You’ll be busy with several important tasks, moving from one place or department to another. The constant shift can be tiring and may leave you exhausted later. Keep priorities clear. A quiet break — even reading something you enjoy — will help you reset by day’s end.