Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 17 February 2026: Nothing dramatic stirs on either work or love fronts, and the sameness may bore you

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 17 February 2026: Children claim your attention today—whether through academic achievements or their enthusiastic demands. Their progress brings you pride and joy. You also carve out time for meditation or yoga, seeking internal peace. Ganesha notes that the day moves at a calm rhythm, leaving you refreshed, centred and spiritually grounded.

Astrology Predictions: Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Nothing dramatic stirs on either work or love fronts, and the sameness may bore you. You want to add spark but feel short on ideas, a bit disorganised too. Seek your partner’s company anyway; their presence steadies you and lifts the evening gently, and restores cheer, soon enough for you.