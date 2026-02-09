Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 09 February 2026: A smooth, low-friction day allows you to work responsibly

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 09 February 2026: Expect attention today, particularly from someone of the opposite sex who may be drawn to your presence. Enjoy the spotlight and the light-hearted energy surrounding you. Socialising with friends becomes the day’s highlight, and their company uplifts your spirits. Ganesha says it’s a carefree, enjoyable day.

Astrology Predictions: Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your beloved’s good mood adds sparkle to the day. Don’t over-script romance in your head; stay with what’s real. If you’ve been thinking of proposing, this is a supportive moment, provided you keep confidence intact. Let sincerity lead, and the response may surprise you pleasantly, in return, very soon, today.