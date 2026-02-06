Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 06 February 2026: Support from seniors or authorities could push your name forward for appraisal or recognition

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 06 February 2026: A renewed sense of warmth surrounds your relationships today. Family takes priority, and romantic moments add sparkle to the day. After nurturing those closest to you, friends may also claim your attention, setting the stage for an engaging evening. Ganesha predicts a lively, affectionate, socially active day.

Astrology Predictions: Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Love may feel demanding, and your attention could drift elsewhere. Don’t assume your partner will ‘understand’ silence. Check in on their emotions, even briefly, and show you’re present. A little care prevents pressure from building and keeps the day from turning sour or lonely for both, in time today, gently.