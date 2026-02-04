Sagittarius Horoscope Today, 04 February 2026: A small error could create outsized trouble

Sagittarius Horoscope Prediction Today, 04 February 2026: Work pressure may keep you fully occupied, and your opinions will be sought after at the workplace. Those dealing in stocks or financial markets may see gains during the afternoon. Ganesha suggests holding your patience until the evening, when the results of your efforts will become clearer and more rewarding.
You want quicker responses from your partner, but life may not match that pace. Stay practical, and don’t promise what you can’t deliver. Patience is the better romance today. Give space, speak gently, and let things unfold. The relationship benefits when expectations are realistic and stay kind with patience today.
Luck favours your wallet, and you’ll feel ready to back yourself. Risk appetite rises, including putting more money into business. Do it with a plan, not bravado. Calculate downside, pace investments, and keep cash flow healthy. Smart risks today could grow into gains, later on, with discipline in due course.
You’ll find yourself motivating colleagues and being a go-to person, but don’t neglect your own critical work. A small error could create outsized trouble. Offer support, yet keep attention on tasks that need precision from you. Double-check details and pace yourself to avoid avoidable slips today, for sure at work.
Bombay High Court denied Abu Salem's request for emergency parole to attend his brother's funeral, stating that he cannot bargain on payment of escort charges. Salem's lawyer argued that he could not pay the estimated charges of 17.76 lakh, and the court asked for further instructions. Salem was earlier allowed to attend his mother's funeral without paying.