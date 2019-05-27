Sagittarius, Horoscope for the week(Nov. 23 – Dec. 22): Check astrology prediction for your sun sign

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius, Horoscope for May 27, 2019: Mars is always a planet to watch in your personal affairs, mainly because it has such a powerful influence on your general energy level. Although this celestial body is now urging you on to more and more hard work, financial rewards will not lag far behind.

Sagittarius, Horoscope for May 28, 2019: Pluto is the planet responsible for some of the positive forecasts made for you over the last year. It is still bugging you, but if you would only accept that a shake-up in your opinions and attitudes was necessary, you’d soon rid yourself of any lingering blues.

Sagittarius, Horoscope for May 29, 2019: I know it’s an old cliché, but there is a difference between the law and justice. You may be a little too hung up on the former, whereas what is really needed is the flexibility and compassion of the latter. Perhaps that’s why you’re not yet ready to make up your mind.

Sagittarius, Horoscope for May 30, 2019: For most of you everything will become less of a strain after the weekend, so why not go along with busy, challenging trends instead of resisting them? You may expect news from afar before long, and it could be this which finally determines you to take a new path.

Sagittarius, Horoscope for May 31, 2019: I have written a great deal about your monetary situation in recent times, and as you know only too well, you are over-committed financially. There may be much to be said for borrowing a little extra, just as long as no strings are involved.

Sagittarius, Horoscope for June 1, 2019: Mars’; impact on the work and professional angle of your solar chart is bound to keep you busy. However, don’t stick to your normal routine. Make a break with tradition and you’ll discover just how easy life can be. And take pleasure from the fact that ambition is now attainable.