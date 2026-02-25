Pisces Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026: Spending on projects or assignments pays off

Pisces Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 February 2026: Emotions run high today, pushing you to express affection in heartfelt, even dramatic ways. While you may feel tempted to initiate love or marriage proposals, Ganesha warns this may not be the right day for big romantic moves. Professionally, however, you shine — tasks flow smoothly and success follows your efforts.

Astrology Predictions: Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Curiosity takes over, and you want to discuss reasons, not just events. With your loved one, the talk turns deep, witty, and oddly comforting. Intellectual sparring ends in laughter and flirtation. The evening feels stimulating and affectionate, leaving both of you lighter even if everything else feels noisy outside today.