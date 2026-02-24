Pisces Horoscope Today, 24 February 2026: A shift in work style proves useful

Pisces Horoscope Prediction Today, 24 February 2026: Expect attention from the opposite sex today, and this positive reinforcement adds momentum to your personal ambitions. Favourable planetary alignments bring opportunities that exceed expectations. Normally cautious, you feel unusually bold and ready to take risks—even in uncertain areas such as stocks, gambling or speculative ventures. While the confidence boost is welcome, Ganesha advises maintaining balance. Trust your instincts but avoid reckless decisions. Your charm and courage work in your favour today.
You may act as if love is a perfect utopia, leaving your partner a bit dazzled. Enjoy the sweetness, but stay realistic about their needs. Balance fantasy with practical care, and listen closely. When you do, romance stays tender without slipping into confusion or unmet expectations, later, for both, today.
A short trip or long drive can refresh you today. Spend reasonably on travel and remember every investment brings a return, even if subtle. Enjoy the change of scene, but avoid careless splurges. Balanced spending mixed with rest will restore both mood and money flow gently, for now. Breathe, reset.
A shift in work style proves useful, boosting both efficiency and creative energy. Innovative effort brings benefits for the organisation and strengthens your own value. Stay consistent so the gains last beyond the day.
Intelligence agencies have warned of a possible attack in Punjab's border districts, following the recent killing of an ASI and Home Guard at a checkpost near the Indo-Pak border. The alert flagged concerns over the inflow of sophisticated weapons from across the border, with evidence of AK-47 rifles being used in previous incidents.