Pisces Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026: Your helpful nature wins hearts at home and in love

Pisces Horoscope Prediction Today, 20 February 2026: An important milestone awaits you on either the professional or domestic front, says Ganesha. Recognition, stability or progress is likely to come your way, boosting both your confidence and your standing. Whether it is a long-pending achievement, a project nearing completion or a family matter resolving smoothly, today offers promising developments. Allow yourself to appreciate how far you’ve come. The day brings growth, respect and welcome forward movement.
Your helpful nature wins hearts at home and in love. Your spouse is ready to shower affection, making even tricky moments easier to handle. Lean on that support, return it with warmth, and the relationship feels secure. The day ends with gratitude, comfort, and steady romance, for you both always.
A good day to earn goodwill by helping someone who needs more than you. Your generosity can open doors, but stay alert to manipulation. Give with boundaries and keep receipts or clarity in agreements. Compassion plus caution ensures your kindness strengthens, not strains, your finances today and tomorrow, Pisces, gently.
A positive shift in your personality is indicated. Bonds with colleagues and the organisation deepen, and you’ll be ready to help others through their issues. Your approach to tough problems becomes smarter and more practical. Support the team, but keep your own tasks firmly on track too.
A six-year-old girl was killed and her grandmother injured in a collision between an e-rickshaw and a car in West Delhi. The driver of the car has been apprehended and is required to appear before the police and court as part of the investigation. The incident has raised concerns about road safety for e-rickshaw passengers during peak morning hours.