Pisces Horoscope Today, 13 February 2026: The day is positive, though a few relationship matters need sorting out

Pisces Horoscope Prediction Today, 13 February 2026: Luck works strongly in your favour today. You wrap up tasks efficiently, finishing well before deadline. This momentum also breathes life into a long-delayed family holiday plan, which may finally take shape. Ganesha sees the day unfolding with ease, productivity and pleasant anticipation. Personal and professional progress align effortlessly, making it a gratifying phase.
The day is positive, though a few relationship matters need sorting out. With calm discussion, you reach a better level of understanding. If single, it’s a good window to begin something new. Stay clear about intentions, and avoid letting minor doubts linger too long, in your heart today, dear today.
You’re action-oriented and focused on work — and money follows effort. Great time to rebuild rapport with seniors or decision-makers; it can translate into gains soon.
You grow more practical and result-focused today. Long-term planning appeals to you, but you prefer to avoid complicated projects. Instead, you’ll handle simpler matters effectively and keep output steady. This grounded approach supports progress without strain and helps you stay on track.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has filed a motion to expel Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, citing his accusations against the Prime Minister and the government for jeopardizing India's energy security and farm interests in the US trade deal. Dubey claims Gandhi has engaged in unethical behavior and is part of a group trying to disrupt India's stability.