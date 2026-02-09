Pisces Horoscope Today, 09 February 2026: A slightly untidy or scattered mood may leave you unsure at work

Pisces Horoscope Prediction Today, 09 February 2026: You surge ahead of competitors today, no matter your field. Tasks feel easier than usual, and success comes with less effort. Ganesha advises guarding against overconfidence, as pride may cost you later. Evening brings a romantic interlude with your partner, rounding off a productive and uplifting day.
You don’t want to be alone today. Love runs hotter than work, with passion and a strong urge to express something special to your partner. Let feelings flow, but keep them kind. A shared, private moment restores closeness and lifts your mood for the evening, beautifully, and softly, too, today.
Financial stress may pinch because you’re prioritising others’ needs over your own. Your compassion is beautiful, but don’t let anyone take advantage of it. Set gentle boundaries, protect your basics, and remember: helping is best when it doesn’t drain you.
A slightly untidy or scattered mood may leave you unsure at work. Responsibility could feel heavy, and pending tasks might slip. The day may seem dull, so keep things simple. Break work into small steps and finish what you can without forcing a bigger push.
Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal slam Pakistan's poor batting in T20 World Cup opener against Netherlands, singling out experienced players Babar Azam, Nawaz, and Shadab Khan. Faheem Ashraf's impressive performance saved the day, but the team's inconsistency and lack of game awareness are worrying.