Pisces, Horoscope for the week (May 27-June 1, 2019): Check astrology prediction for your sun sign

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces, Horoscope for May 27, 2019: You should enjoy yourself this week, as long, that is, as you are able to put certain cares and worries behind you. Be a typical Piscean and separate yourself from unwanted obligations. It’s amazing how easy you’ll find it to make yourself invisible!

Advertising

Pisces, Horoscope for May 28, 2019: You’re in a secretive mood today, keen to keep your feelings to yourself. There will be moments when you will be in a position to make snap decisions over career issues. By all means, adopt a rash approach if you don’t mind ending up isolated or alone. Take romantic promises with a pinch of salt.

Pisces, Horoscope for May 29, 2019: You will derive long-term benefits from a proposed upheaval, but it seems that there will be little actual change just yet. You are advised to lay the ground carefully before rushing ahead. And, in love, you’ll keep partners fully informed of all your

Pisces, Horoscope for May 30, 2019: An important opportunity is around the corner, and you will need to be ready, willing and able to take the plunge. You may already have an inkling of what is in store for adventurous Pisceans. You’re difficult to pin down, and that can be an advantage.

Advertising

Pisces, Horoscope for May 31, 2019: You may have over-reacted to emotional situations in the past, but then what else would we expect from a sensitive Piscean? I have a feeling you’ll be overreacting again in the very near future! But then why shouldn’t you? Isn’t it true that you have given

Pisces, Horoscope for June 1, 2019: With the Moon as sensitively influenced as it is today, you must make culture, leisure, pleasure, romance, fun and relaxation your priorities, otherwise, you’ll miss out. Contacts with younger relatives should improve, and all young-at-heart Pisceans will