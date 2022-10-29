Numerology predictions: October 31 to November 6

By Chirag Daruwalla

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says this week you will be seen getting angry over small things. In such a situation, you will need to calm yourself, otherwise, your irritable nature can spoil your health. Every investment you make is likely to provide you with substantial returns later. Your money and finances will be in a positive position at this time. There will be a festive atmosphere in your family this week. Seeing the happiness of the family will bring a smile to your face. This week is expected to be normal for businessmen. However, if you want to do better in your career, you need to make new plans without wasting time. The career graph of students will reach heights this week, but the success you will get will be the main cause for your ego. In such a situation, avoid making any mistake.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will be busy for you, due to which you may become angry. You will find yourself completely unsuccessful in talking to everyone face to face. Also, this week you will need to control your expenses. For this, while shopping for a house, avoid spending money with open hands. Otherwise, you may have to face trouble due to heavy financial constraints in the coming time. Some people close to you may create trouble in your personal life this week. In such a situation, especially while staying at home, be careful with what you are saying. Suddenly speaking without understanding may lead to severe criticism. This week, you will be able to keep yourself optimistic in every round so that you will be able to face the situations boldly. While working on your skills and experience during this period, you will also be able to take proper advantage of it. Weekly horoscope shows the time will be good for students pursuing higher education, because they will be helped and will also make a big decision for future.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says you will be able to reap the benefits of health and happiness this week. During this time, positive changes will be seen in your health. As a result of which, you may decide to join the gym. You will get good financial benefits. But along with profit, your mind can also be attracted to many types of investments. In such a situation, special instructions have been given to you to take special care while making any kind of investment and avoiding investing in partner businesses and smart economic plans. Your behaviour with the family will be bad this week, due to which you may even regret your actions. But despite this remorse, you will fail to improve your relationship with family. The beginning of the week will be better in terms of work. You will be lucky in your career; it will bring you success along with some unprecedented challenges. This week, many students spend most of their time repairing household items.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says you and the people around you understand very well that you are so confident and strong in yourself that you do not need anyone’s encouragement. So take advantage of this skill, make the most of it. Grow more green leafy vegetables. At the beginning of this week, all kinds of financial problems will be removed; it will be easy for you to buy many important things. With this, you will be seen increasing your comfort. Happiness will return to your family life. However, before this, there will be a possibility of growth in your family as well. This is possible due to marriage or the birth of a child. In such a situation, celebrate this happiness with the family. Seeing your hard work and your passion, people will recognise you. There is also a possibility that many senior officers will encourage you while meeting you personally. This will increase your fame as well as increase your income. This week, the combination of auspicious planets in your zodiac sign indicates your success in various subjects. Therefore, it would be better for you to study diligently and be sure about every problem because success will be with you this week.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says in the initial phase, you will make constant efforts to improve your lifestyle. For this, you can also decide to do yoga and exercise regularly while taking yourself out of your comfort zone for a better healthy life. However, at this time you should avoid taking on too much workload. Your dedication and hard work will be noticed by people and you will also get some financial benefits. Chances are that by giving you financial help, your life partner will help you out of any trouble. This week, you will feel a little annoyed by the behaviour of people around you, especially family members. This will also increase your mental stress. You will be able to do everything with new energy and strength. This week, students will need to keep their books or their notes related to education in a safe place as there are chances they will keep them in a hurry somewhere, finding it difficult to locate later.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says you will feel quite healthy this week. Because during this time you will be able to maintain the right balance in your family and workplace and you will also maintain your health during this time. If a large part of the money was stuck somewhere for a long time in the form of compensation and loan etc., then you will finally get that money in the middle of this week. Because at this time the position and vision of many auspicious planets are showing the sum of monetary benefits for many people of your zodiac. This week you will be seen imposing your thoughts and ideas on friends and relatives. However, you are advised to avoid doing so. Rather, it can set you against yourself, and make others angry. You will get your own identity and respect at the workplace. Apart from this, you are also likely to get the full support of a female colleague at the workplace. People of this zodiac who were willing to go abroad for studies will have to make more efforts this week. Because it is possible that you may be disappointed in the absence of any document. In such a situation, try continuously till the next opportunity.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week you need to work on such things, which can improve your health. For this, while taking a good diet, you will need to eat fruits and green leafy vegetables. Your unfavorable financial situation is likely to improve this week. But during this time you will also be able to incur those expenses, which you were previously unsuccessful in doing. This is likely to increase your expenses as well. In such a situation, a little carelessness towards money can prove to be harmful. This week will help you communicate with your relatives or friends whom you rarely meet. This week will give a befitting reply to your enemies and opponents. In the workplace, where your opponents will get the fruits of their wrong deeds, you will be able to get good results according to your past hard work. So instead of getting upset, try to keep yourself focused. This week, many students can get lost in old happy memories by looking at old pictures. This is likely to waste a lot of their time as well.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says people who have bad habits of alcohol and smoking will try to quit these by taking advice from an elder. Make the right changes in your company and only hang out with people who want to help you break this bad habit. You will get successful in whatever efforts you make to save money this week. This might make you a little restless, but you also have to understand that adversity doesn’t last forever. You will get many opportunities to establish a good relationship with your father or your elder brother. It is also important for you that you give due importance to their words and advice and respect them. This week, you will get full appreciation and support from your superiors and higher officials. In your horoscope, the effect of many auspicious planets is visible in your interest. This week will be a mixed bag for students.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says although this week will bring positive changes in your health, before applying any kind of material on the face, it will be good for you to know about it thoroughly. At the same time, practising Bhramari yoga is also going to prove to be very important for you to overcome problems related to the throat. You may spend extravagantly while shopping for many unnecessary things. Before buying anything, you have to use those things that you already have. For your new project, now is the perfect time to take your parents into confidence. For this, you have to tell them everything about your plan from the very beginning and get their opinion on it. Sometimes taking advice from others not only helps us to make better decisions but also brings better changes in our life. But this week a feeling of extreme insecurity will prevent you from taking advice from others, forcing you to take many big and important decisions alone. You face failure in education, then you hurt yourself, and forget it completely.

Chirag Daruwalla is the son of astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. He is known for his detailed astrological predictions on career, health, love, finance, and business.

