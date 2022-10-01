Numerology predictions: October 3 to October 9

By Chirag Daruwalla

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, there will be a possibility of an important meeting between the officials of the concerned organisation in connection with the advancement of work and business. As a result, there will be a situation of signing mutual benefit agreements. If you are engaged in finalising any long and profitable plans, the seal of the concerned organisation can be taken. But, there will be chances of more expenditure in money matters. Most of the expenditure will be on important work. But in a love relationship, there may be some dispute between the partners. There will be a round of accusations. In the middle of this week, there will be sweetness in the relationship again. The stars of this month will give mixed results in terms of health. Will be able to increase capital investment in the last days of this week. There will be a period of continuous growth in the manufacture of precious garments. Overall, this week indicates mixed results in health, money, and personal relationships.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says teaching- and training-related work will get completed in stipulated time. If you are preparing for any competitive exam, there will be desired cooperation and a positive environment in the respective fields. In love relationships, the mind will be excited due to the increasing attachment to the partner. In such a situation, it will be interesting to give them precious gifts. This week, the campaign to educate and advance the son and daughter will be fruitful. In the middle of the week, however, some work will be disturbed due to increasing expenditure. At the same time, some softness in health and blood disorders are likely to emerge. It is possible you may have to go somewhere for travel and a short-term stay. There will be mixed results this week in terms of health.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says efforts to make the work and career of the related fields brilliant and to emerge as a reputed businessman in the respective fields will continue to flourish this week. That is, you will have excellent results in getting jobs in the private and government sectors and in the operation of related services. So keep up the efforts. In terms of health, this week will give pleasant results. If there is any disease and pain in the past, they will resolve. There will be love and harmony towards each other in the family. But sometimes there can be troubles regarding son and daughter, because at the beginning of this week, the movement of stars can disturb some. In the middle of the week, stars will present with auspicious and positive results. This week, the situation of earning respect and money will be more likely to remain strong.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, the movement of stars will give the desired progress in the fields of study and teaching. If you are pursuing your career in film, art, music, and other fields in which you are deeply interested, the stars will be giving beautiful results. At the same time, to pursue work and business, you will have to go somewhere for travel and migration. If you are associated with social and political life, this week you will be successful in completing many tasks. So keep up the efforts. That would be good. In terms of health, the movements of the stars, this week will not give much better results. In the first and second part of this week, take necessary medical advice while avoiding the consumption of tamasic foods. In love relationships, there will be moments of love for each other this week.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says the movements of the stars of this week will lead to constant running for livelihood. Whether it is in the matter of capital investment or other contexts, there will be constant hustle and bustle. There will be a period of steady progress in carrying out works related to mining, oil, gas, and commission. If you want to go somewhere to travel and stay, there will be success. Some opposing parties will continue to harass you and steal documents. There will be some differences in love relations from the beginning of this week. Due to this, the period of sweet dialogues will remain weak. In terms of health, the stars will not be giving many pleasant results. While avoiding the consumption of tamasic foods, do not hesitate to do yoga. Overall, this week will have mixed results.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says the stars of this week will give happy moments of laughter in the courtyard of married life. If there are any past tensions, there will be progress. There will be a period of continuous progress in decorating the household and completing the related chores. On the other hand, efforts made in the areas of livelihood will suddenly get a big success this week. In the middle of the week, there will be a lot of progress in completing the works related to capital investment and commission. But close rivals will remain tough challengers in respective sports, film, and other fields. At the same time, the movement of stars in health will give some diseases and pains. But suddenly there will be a rush here and there in handling economic aspects. The production and sales efforts will have to be reviewed again.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says from the first part of this week, there will be a lot of progress in handling the economic dimensions and consolidating the business between the concerned organisations, and grooming the desired documents. So keep up the efforts. If you are engaged in grooming in management, art, film, political and social and military, security, and other areas in which you are interested, then there will be a period of desired progress. The movements of the stars of this week will be effective in completing one task after another. In love relationships, there will be a period of pleasant conversations between partners. This week, keeping in mind their choice, you can buy them some useful items. But in terms of health, the stars of this week will be good in the first part. But in the second part, the medium and the third part are indicating low results. Don’t hesitate to continue your efforts.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week there will be desired progress in teaching and training and in carrying out experiments. So keep up the efforts. If you are engaged in sports, films, research, chemical experiments, or the manufacturing of medicines, the movement of stars will give desired results. The opposing side may conspire to cause trouble. The campaign to educate and advance son and daughter will be fruitful. In personal relationships, there will be desire and trust in each other. In the middle of this week, the movement of stars will give steady progress in the fields of work and business. But, by the last days of the week, there may be some health problems. There will be mixed results this week.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, the movement of stars will give harmony among the relatives. There will be a possibility of significant progress in completing some stalled work for the family. There will be mutual harmony between parents and siblings. If you are engaged in completing some works related to building and land, there will be success. If you are studying, the movement of stars will give beautiful results. That is, there will be a period of continuous success in the preparation of related subjects. In the middle of this week, the intention of teaching and promoting son and daughter will be fruitful. There will be moments of love in relationships. At the same time, there will be a period of continuous progress in the cultivation of economic dimensions. In the last days of this week, there will be steady progress in terms of capital investment. That is, most of the results will be good this week.

