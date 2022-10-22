Numerology predictions: October 24 to October 30

By Chirag Daruwalla

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says the mind can be affected by good and progressive thoughts. Put your mind into some creative work. Politicians can have a tighter grip on governance. The mind may remain confused while taking important decisions. With the support of your mother, your side of the family can remain very strong. Ongoing efforts in education competitions can prove fruitful. Some new successes can be achieved with hard work. The job environment can be a bit distasteful for employees. Good opportunities for profit on Thursday and Saturday can keep the mind happy. With the implementation of new schemes in the economic field, the possibility of progress can increase.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, relations with people related to a high level of governance can be made. Some worries may bother you. There may be an accidental journey regarding a career. Past events that touched the heart can affect the mind. Efforts can be made to resolve pending works on Monday and Tuesday. One should never feel bad about small things related to family members. Expenses are possible in fulfilling family responsibilities. On Wednesday and Friday, you may remain worried about the accumulation of material comforts. Government employees can be busy. The mind can become disturbed due to the ill health of someone in the house. This week, the fear of financial imbalance due to disproportionate expenditure can disturb your mind.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says speaking in a rude way can be very harmful for you. The mind can be ready to face difficult problems with full enthusiasm. If you stop criticising others then you can get good benefits from close relationships. Despite everything being normal, the mind can also be a victim of disinterest. The mind can also be influenced by good aspirations. New situations can bring new talents. You may find it unpleasant to be away from home for some important work. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, there can be an effect of spiritual expressions on the mind. Students can have a good time. Be careful while travelling on Thursday and Saturday. Quit laziness in important tasks.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says with struggle comes new successes. A mind surrounded by worries can be calmed by concentrating in the shelter of God. Progress is possible with efficiency. Some unforeseen circumstances can become a hindrance in the workplace. Students should not be careless in their studies this week. Any religious or social work can increase prestige. Minor tension in the house is likely. Despite taking care on Sunday and Monday, there can be worry due to not getting the desired result. On Thursday and Friday, the mind can be affected by happiness and enthusiasm. Plans will come through. Popularity and dominance in the job can increase. Intimacy in love relationships can increase.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says have faith in yourself and prove your mettle by showing your skills in the field. You can try for some important auspicious work. This week, some important work that has been stuck for a long time will be solved. Some may be happy that planned efforts are fruitful. The mind, thinking about the moral and the immoral on Monday and Tuesday, may be unable to keep pace with the physical environment. Beware of secret enemies. New business relations may intensify on Wednesday and Saturday. You can get more benefits from government power. Can be popular in creative work. You can get the support of elders. Work environment will be pleasant.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says everything may not be in your favour. So act wisely in every situation. If you become a little expressive then soon success can come. On one hand, there can be a pleasant situation in the family, then due to the poor health of someone, the environment can be harmed. It can be a busy time for government employees. On Monday and Tuesday, hard work may have to be done for the fruits of any important work. Favourable conditions may arise in the workplace. Your talent can shine in employment. On Thursday and Friday, there may be a feeling of dissatisfaction due to a lack of desired success in the field.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says the present time is full of conflicts and worries. It can be good for you to forget the old things and start afresh. Happiness and sorrow both come and go in this life. So be patient in every situation. It is not okay to have an ego in love relationships. Focus on fulfilling family obligations on time along with busyness in the workplace. On Sunday and Tuesday, the family atmosphere can remain pleasant. Expenditure on material comforts is possible. There can be chances of fulfilling any important family obligation. Differences are possible with a colleague in connection with work on Thursday and Saturday. Don’t take any decision out of passion. A focused mind can be emotionally vulnerable in romantic relationships.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says some financial and domestic concerns can put pressure on the mind. Make the most of your family connection. You can also make the most of your eloquence in the workplace. Efforts can be made to save the family and communicate love throughout the week. The planetary compatibility of the present transit can be very beneficial for you. You will be very worried about the ill health of someone in the family. Government employees may find some changed conditions in the job pleasant. Any important uninterrupted work in the family can get resolved this week. Attraction toward the opposite sex on Thursday and Friday can create tension. Laziness can deprive important benefits. Don’t feel bad about the family.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says luck may favour you this week. Business in some new work can increase. You may be worried about fulfilling some important responsibilities related to children. It is very important for you to pay attention to the health of your spouse. Do not neglect your duties. There is a possibility of some religious work in the family on Sunday and Tuesday. Your good feelings can make work successful. You can make the most of your intellectual abilities in the workplace. Do not be negligent in any kind of legal matter on Friday and Saturday. Difficulties may arise in a journey undertaken for an important purpose. Your proximity to people of bad and flattering nature can be harmful to you.

