Numerology predictions: October 17 to October 23

By Chirag Daruwalla

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says the stars of this week will be favourable to expand work and business. With this, you will be able to complete works related to film, art, acting, dialogue, and information. If you are preparing for competitive exams, and are engaged in grooming your career in the private and government sectors, there will be continuous progress. So try with all your heart. And don’t let your mind wander. In terms of health, most of the week will be good, but towards the end, there may be weakness. Avoid the consumption of tamasic foods. There will be a possibility of more expenditure. There will be winds of sweetness in love relations. As a result, there will be harmony. There will be status in social and political life.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says from the first half of this week, there will be chances of desired results in money accumulation and diplomatic matters. If you want to go somewhere to travel and stay, you will be successful. There may be a campaign to make migration and housing more secure and easy. There will be opportunities for coordination among relatives. But the opposing sides may conspire to trouble you. There will be a continuous increase in your financial and social capabilities in the middle of this week. As a result, you will be able to finalise the works of any religion and charity. In the last days of this week, there will be chances of you being promoted.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says from the beginning of this week, there will be a period of progress in capital investment and the completion of works related to foreign countries. But, during this time, there will be chances of some diseases and pains. So the art of being happy has to be developed. At the same time, more attention will be needed to the consumption of a balanced diet. If there are any court cases, there will be progress in arranging for the documents. At the same time, in the middle of the week, you will be successful in completing any religious and social work. In love relationships, the partner may be unhappy with your behaviour at times, so do not weaken the understanding. In the last days of this week, respect will be gained at work. If there are any transaction issues, you will be able to resolve them.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says the movement of the stars this week will create a golden tomorrow. If you are engaged in doing any work related to education and training, the movement of the stars will give you success. An interview given in private and government undertakings will be successful. If there are any past tensions, there will be opportunities to overcome them. Don’t belittle your efforts. In the middle of this week, you may have to work hard to increase the income and complete legal work. The stars will not be favourable in terms of health. Do yoga asanas and eat well. This will be a period of continuous progress in love relations. In the last days of this week, there will be progress in the completion of related plans.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says the movements of the stars this week will yield desired results in terms of livelihood. If you are going somewhere to give an interview, the stars will give you the gift of success. Since the beginning of this week, there will be continuous progress in the economic context. If you are looking to make a capital investment, this week will remain auspicious. But, some will be worried by the actions of their children; they may not listen to you. At the same time, in the middle of the week, there will be opportunities to decorate the house. In the last days of the week, there will be continuous success in foreign and court matters. Enemies may bother you.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says the stars of this week will continue to be beneficial in fixing the economic aspects and in the pursuit of work and business. At the end of the week, after minor difficulties in the areas of livelihood, there will be a period of success again. In terms of health, there will be moderate results this week. If you are a large-scale trader, you will continue to review the relevant market trends. This week, the process of teaching and promoting a son and a daughter will be fruitful. But for more auspicious and positive results in terms of health, there will be a need to continue a balanced routine uninterruptedly. If there are any court cases, there will be opportunities for desired progress. Don’t belittle your efforts.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Advertisement

Ganesha says you will be able to handle land and building matters this week. Whether it is a matter of removing authority or other aspects, the process of continuous success will continue. If you are involved in construction and other work, then you will be successful. At the same time, due to the lack of expected cooperation from the concerned institute in the fields of study and teaching, you will be troubled. There will be a need to be more prepared to handle work and business. During this, some opposition parties will try to humiliate you. But in the middle of the week, there will be a period of continuous success in handling the economic aspects. In love relationships, there will be opportunities for sweetness between the partners. You will be able to raise the standard of living. Capital investment and legal matters will be resolved in the last days of the week.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says from the beginning of this week, there will be opportunities to strengthen health and complete tasks in due time. The mind will be happy. If there is any disease and pain in the past, they will go away; your immunity will be developed. This week, the movement of stars will give economic progress. There will be a round of discussions among relatives on important matters related to home and family. This week, there will be pleasant opportunities to get contracts and plans related to work and business. If you are ready to have ‘darshan‘ and worship any deity, then you will be successful. But on the last days of the week, there will be some confusion regarding work and career. There can be tension in love relationships. So avoid using harsh words.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this week, the movement of stars will benefit matters related to real estate. At the same time, there will be chances of success in diplomatic and political life. If you do work and business in far-flung areas, the movement of stars will give success. There will be progress in capital investment and foreign-related work. But in the first half of this week, some diseases and pains may disturb you. There will be a period of success in the field of reading. In the middle of the week, the movement of the stars will beautify the body. At the end of this week, important work related to home, family, and vehicle is expected.

Advertisement

Chirag Daruwalla is the son of astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. He is known for his detailed astrological predictions on career, health, love, finance, and business. You can visit their website bejandaruwalla.com for guidance on problems related to your life.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!