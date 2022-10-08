Numerology predictions: October 10 to October 16

By Chirag Daruwalla

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says Aries sign people need a lot to bring about a change in themselves this week. By bringing positive changes in various areas of life, you too can become a participant in some benefits this week. On a personal level, you have

to give full respect to the women of the house and office. Those who are looking for love can find their desired partner. This week you can shop with all your heart, but it is important to take care of your pocket as well. There may be

trouble in the workplace. You should be very careful this week in terms of health. Due to the changing weather, you may have the problem of cold and flu.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week can be beneficial for you in many ways. If you do not panic with problems, you will be able to solve them easily. Spouse’s support will be available in married life and love relations will be better than before.

However, during this time you have to keep in mind that there should not be any old talk between the two of you. If you are looking for a job, then your search maybe this week. Employed people can get the full fruits of their hard work this

week. This week you will have to take complete control of your expenses, otherwise, you may fall prey to a financial crisis. Along with paying attention to your mental health, you will also have to take special care of your eyes this week.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says with the advice of elders, this week can help in achieving success in life.. Long life problems may end this week. There can be peace and stability in love and married life. It would be good for loving couples to stay away from

each other for a few days. You may be appreciated for your intelligence at the workplace. However, it will be good for you if you do not share your work ideas with anyone. The long-awaited legal matter related to finance will be resolved

this week. Your expenses may increase this week, so it is better to spend wisely. Talking about health, by taking some precautions, you can stay fit this week.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says the beginning of this week can be very good for the natives.. They will get a chance to spend maximum time with their favorite person. This week you can get a chance to spend happy moments with family members. Natives

trying for a job can get success this week. This week can also prove to be effective for those starting a new business. At the level of love, you will have to work a little hard, if you go with time, you can get success. Marriage proposals

may come for married natives. Do not rush in the choice of life partner, take the decision after thinking. New opportunities to earn money can be found. Loans given to others can be returned this week. You may have to make changes in your lifestyle to stay healthy. Ignoring health can put you in trouble.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week can be very romantic for the natives.. You may go for a walk to his favorite place early this week. This week can be very beneficial for loving couples. This week can be very happy and loving for newly married

couples. You may get an opportunity to spend more and more time with your spouse. Your expenses may increase at the financial level, the effect of which can be seen in the future. You are likely to get a promotion due to your

intelligence in the workplace. Traders can get some good news at the end of this week.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Advertisement

Ganesha says this week is going to give mixed results for the natives. You may have to face a lot in the matter of love this week. Before expressing your love to someone, you should know their mind. There can be a quarrel between loving

couples about something. May this week bring good news for married couples. Lending to someone can be harmful to you. Also, investment in property will be beneficial. Those looking for a new job may have to wait a bit this week.

Employed people may have to work hard for promotion. You will have to pay special attention to your health this week. A little exercise and diet can make a huge difference for you.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says there will be an increase in confidence in the natives this week. Your positive thinking may increase this week. You will love yourself, the effect of which will be seen in different areas of your life as well. You can spend quality time with family and friends. There may be an opportunity to go somewhere between sour and sweet quarrels in married life. Employed people have to be careful at the workplace, someone may try to take credit for the work. Money transactions should be done carefully, trusting someone in this matter can be harmful. This can be the best time to expand the business. Take care of your health and never forget to seek medical advice if needed.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will prove to be moderately fruitful for the natives. While there will be a success in some areas, there may be losses in some areas. This week you should save money for your future instead of spending it on luxuries. You may also have to discharge your responsibilities on the family side. In the matter of love, you should respect the words of your lover, otherwise, there will be bitterness in the relationship. In married life, you can get a chance to spend leisure time with your spouse. Do not allow differences of opinion under any circumstances. The employed people will have to work hard to get success in the field. People associated with government jobs will be transferred this week. Business and private business people can benefit from expanding the business with a lot of thought. This week can prove to be beneficial for the natives in terms of health.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Advertisement

Ganesha says this week can prove to be very good. First of all, if we talk about love life, then here you will get to see a different color of love. There may be a chance to go on a romantic dinner with your partner. This will increase the love

between husband and wife in married life and both will complement each other. This week your financial condition may be much better than before. Along with getting the job you want, you can try your luck in business. Opportunities for

success can be found in the business. Students will definitely get the fruits of hard work this week. If you are planning to get a car, then you can try this week. Talking about health, this week can trouble you due to physical pain. The

elderly may complain of joint pain. By doing regular medicine and yoga, you can feel very good.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!