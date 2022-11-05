Numerology predictions: November 7 to November 13

By Chirag Daruwalla

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says that at the beginning of the week, you can actively participate in social activities and to some extent, the role of your spouse can also be influential in being successful in such activities. You and your spouse can create new ways to earn money. You may be able to get more money with the support of brothers and sisters, influential friends, and relatives. Mid-afternoon can be auspicious for your native place and relationship with your mother. You can also earn money with your mother’s blessings and your family’s support. You may also have some mental stress during this time. The remaining part of the week may favour professional life, income generation, and luck in risky areas. Support of children, cooperation in the academic field, and experience in emotional relationships can be good. The beginning of the week can be auspicious for your health and happiness. The middle part may be average and the rest of the days may be very good.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says from the beginning of the week, you can use your energy and expenditure for the welfare of the family. There can be an atmosphere of peace and happiness in the house. You can get everyone’s support and all the family members can support each other. The mid-week period can be auspicious for social work and these activities can give you victory over your enemies and legal issues. Apart from this, time can be quite favourable for achieving success in competitions related to education, business, and job. In the last part of the week, there are signs of an increase in the areas of income due to better support, cooperation, and blessings of the mother. Being close to family members in a native place can give you their support, and it can be beneficial for your work. More money can be spent on the maintenance of vehicles and houses.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says the starting time of the week is completely favourable for your prestige, restoration of health, increase in physical immunity, and personality development. You may emerge as an influential person and people may admire and respect you. There can be no doubt about your efficiency. Organisational operations and management skills may be good for you at this time. In the middle of the week, you may get the pleasure of participating in some auspicious work at home. An ample inflow of money can bring happiness to your family. Social status may increase in the last part of the week and there may be a high degree of improvement in social status and social activities. Your relations with friends, relatives, and siblings may improve. You can be a better entrepreneur than ever before. Health, happiness, prestige, immunity, and self-confidence can remain throughout the week. You may spend money on improving your health and the progress of family, friends, and relatives.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says in the starting period of the week, there are signs of deterioration in your health, happiness, mental state and financial condition. Due to this, you can suddenly feel stressed and expenses can increase. There are signs of pressure and stress on your mind. Along with this, your domestic happiness and harmony between family members can also be affected. You have to maintain confidence and efficiency during this time. Relations with mother and spouse can be good. In the remaining part of the week, there can be a pleasant atmosphere, complete harmony, and peace in the family. With the increase in income, your savings may also increase. You are likely to earn extra income soon with the support of family members.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says you can be happy with the increase in income at the beginning of the week. But health, happiness, confidence, and patience may get affected in the middle of the week. Apart from this, you may also suffer some loss. During this, you keep yourself happy and you are advised to exercise regularly. You can get the support of friends and relatives in difficult times. Still, you may not get the desired results in the middle of the week. This time is not suitable for starting a new venture. The remaining part of the week is very auspicious for getting energy. Physical weakness can hinder your progress.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says the starting time of the week is giving good signs of harmony between your professional life and all the family members. You may not get the support of your father, but you may definitely get appreciation from your superiors in the field. The result of your efforts in the middle of the week may give you desired results in work and family life. You can get more profit than before in the business sector. The sources of income can be better and new sources of income can also be created. Your health, happiness, confidence, mental level, and financial condition may not be auspicious on the remaining days of the week. Your budget may get affected due to some unnecessary expenses. There are signs of failure in important tasks. Because of this, you may feel disappointed.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says there is a strong possibility of an increase in your name and fame at the beginning of the week. This can also increase your position and authority. Suddenly your prestige may increase and the achievements of family members may give you happiness. In the middle of the week, you can get the support of your father, senior and high officials especially. There is a lot of potential for growth in your business. Employed people can get promotions or any other good news. Apart from this, the support of upper-class women can be found. Your financial condition and physical and mental health may be good as profits may increase significantly. Time is good to increase income. Relations with your elder siblings may be good.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says you will feel a little disappointed at the start of the week as you may get disappointment and failure in important tasks. You may face difficulties due to a lack of funds in managing daily activities. You may feel irritable due to obstacles in emotional relationships. You are advised to never lose patience and faith in difficult times. Do not do important work related to the undertaking during this period. There is a possibility of going on a trip in the middle of the week. With this, you can be successful in overcoming the stress created in the present. Your father’s support and encouragement can help keep you confident. The last part of the week is indicating a promotion. Your responsibilities in the workplace may expand and your workload may increase. Having extra responsibilities may not make you satisfied with your work. The results of business trips can be average.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says the starting period of the week can be good for maintaining harmony in married life. Partners can also be happier than before and there will be more joy and adventure in married life. This is the right time to sign a new business contract. Mid-weeks may not be auspicious for health. Circumstances remain unfavourable, so you are advised to be cautious. Time is not favourable for starting new ventures. Obstacles coming in the way of important tasks can disturb your mood. The last part of the week may be favourable for your father, long-term profitable business trips, and religious works. You are likely to participate in religious activities regularly. You may take interest in Prayer, Meditation practice, Breathing exercises, Yoga, Higher education, and Social activities.

