Numerology predictions: November 28 to December 4

By Chirag Daruwalla

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says at the beginning of the week, time is indicating good coordination between your mother and your spouse. Your spouse can make good plans related to solving all domestic matters. With this, your family can progress and happiness and peace can remain in the house. Though the life partner’s cooperation can be really satisfying for you, yet unwanted hindrances can disturb your peace of mind. Recognition and success can be found in the workplace. In the middle of the week, you can have a lot of compatibility with your spouse and you can be very happy with the care of your children. Your life partner can be your best friend, guide, and advisor. Your partners can prove to be capable for you. This time can prove to be particularly favourable for making profits from speculative activities. During the rest of the week, you can spend your energy dealing with debts, illness, and legal disputes. This can make you very tired.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says you may be more aggressive at the beginning of the week. This time can be excellent for social activities and business activities. People can appreciate your shrewdness and hidden management ability. Your complete support and affection can be with your relatives, friends, and siblings. In the middle of the week, there are indications that you may remain worried about your mother’s health and you may be troubled by mental disturbance due to some domestic matters. In the remaining part of the week, you may have some stomach-related problems. This can be a good time for education and emotional relationships. There can be a sudden rift in the child. This time can be average for speculative activities. Your meeting with socially influential people can prove to be beneficial. Also, your efficiency and management ability can be appreciated.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says the beginning of the week can bring sudden money gains, harmony in the family, profits, progress in the professional field as well as happiness, confidence, and luck. Mid-weeks seem to be auspicious for social activities, but you may lack the expected enthusiasm and confidence. This time can be average in terms of relationships with siblings, friends, and relatives. People may appreciate your friendly behaviour but you may not get recognition. You may think of taking interest in some of your professional activities. But it is becoming a possibility that you leave it in the middle. The remaining days of the week are favourable for receiving the mother’s affection and support. But due to the ill health of the mother, you may remain worried and upset. Some tension may have to be faced in matters related to vehicle and house maintenance.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says this week-old poignant incident can affect the mind. You can solve the stalled tasks this week. Relationships can be made with high-level people. Some worries may bother you. Accidental travel related to a career may have to be done. Do not mind the words of family members. Expenses are possible in the fulfilment of domestic responsibilities. This week, you may be worried about the accumulation of material comforts. Government employees may be busy. The mind can remain troubled due to the ill health of someone in the family. Expenditure more than income can create economic imbalance.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says progress is possible with enthusiasm and efficiency. Some circumstances in the workplace can become an obstacle. New aspirations in the mind can be effective. A mind surrounded by apprehensions can meditate in the refuge of God. Students should not be negligent in education. Social work can increase your reputation. There is a possibility of minor tension in the domestic environment. Despite hard work this week, there can be a concern if you do not get the desired results. There can be an increase in happiness and enthusiasm in the mind this week. May be able to make the plans fruitful. Can be popular in the job.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says there are chances of solving any important work that has been stuck for a long time. Some may be pleased with the meaningfulness of the planned efforts. Prove your ability by showing your talent in the workplace by believing in yourself. Try to do good work. This week, the mind thinking about moral-immoral is unable to keep pace with the physical environment. Beware of enemies masquerading as friends. New business relations can be intensified this week. You can get the benefit of governance. Can become popular through creative works. You can get the support of the best people. A pleasant situation can be created on the job.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Advertisement

Ganesha says the challenges of life are in front of you amidst struggle and meditation.. If needed, just keep the morale up. Forget the past and try to live in the present. The mind can be worried about the health of the spouse. Don’t be arrogant in important relationships. Pay attention to the timely completion of domestic responsibilities along with busy work and the family environment can be pleasant this week. fulfilment of important family obligations. Hard work can bring some new successes. Control sensitivity and anger this week, otherwise there is a possibility of bitterness in the relationship.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says emotional expectations can cause trouble in relationships. You can take full advantage of your cleverness. You can take full advantage of tact in the workplace. Any important stalled work at home seems to be getting resolved. Tension is possible this week due to attraction towards the opposite sex. Laziness can deprive you of important benefits. Do not take the words of family members to heart. Negligence towards moral duties is not right. Busyness may increase in some new tasks. Stay away from people who flatter you. There can be a possibility of completing religious work in the family this week. Good feelings can serve a purpose.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this week heart touching incidents can disturb you. Keeping in mind the decorum in the family, brings sweetness to all relations. With faith in God, the mind can experience peace. Walk in favour of the practical world beyond emotion. Speaking right but clearly can be harmful. The mind can tackle difficult problems with enthusiasm. Despite everything being normal, the mind can remain a victim of disinterest. The mind can be affected by auspicious aspirations. New circumstances can lead to the communication of talent.

Advertisement

Chirag Daruwalla is the son of astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. He is known for his detailed astrological predictions on career, health, love, finance, and business. You can visit their website bejandaruwalla.com for guidance on problems related to your life.

