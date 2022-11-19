Numerology predictions: November 21 to November 27

By Chirag Daruwalla

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

This week can be good in terms of health. The week will prove to be effective in getting rid of many diseases. Do not stop yoga and exercise, and consume green leafy vegetables. All your unrealistic or risky plans will bring down your wealth. So avoid doing anything that will trap your money. Because of this, you may also find yourself in trouble. Your witty nature will increase your popularity at social gathering places. With this, you will be able to increase your respect in society as well as attract the attention of many dignitaries. You will have to work less than usual. This week, you will get good results for your hard work. The previous hard work of many students, which they thought was futile, will pay off. You will be able to impress your teachers with your knowledge and understanding. You will get their help and perform well in upcoming examinations.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

This week, you will be seen giving yourself enough time, taking out some moments of relaxation from your busy routine. Take advantage of this good opportunity and take daily walks; wear running shoes instead of slippers. This week, the elders of the house will try to convince you that if you feel your money is being wasted, then make a proper and effective budget plan. But you may ignore them, which can then harm you in the future. If someone in your family has got married recently, this week you may get the good news of the arrival of a new member, especially towards the end of the week. By creating a pleasant atmosphere at home, your mental stress will also go away. The movement of the stars will reveal your leadership and administrative abilities. With this, you will be able to get your separate identity and respect in the workplace. Apart from this, you are also likely to get the full support of a female colleague at the workplace. If you are preparing for any entrance exam, then start this week and study carefully. You will also need to take some time out in between studies to improve your health.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

If you look at your health horoscope this week, it will be excellent. With this, you will be able to perform tremendously in other areas of life as well. An increase in courage and confidence will also be seen. This week, you will earn good money from many secret sources and contacts. Your household expenses are likely to increase, which will make it difficult for you to save. It would be better for you to keep your extra money in a safe place. May your house be full of guests, for a happy and wonderful week. Also, social activities with the family are expected. You will be able to improve your relations with your superiors and subordinates at work. Students living in hostels or boarding schools will need to work harder taking special precautions. On the other hand, if we talk about the students who are thinking of studying abroad, they may get the good news of admission in a foreign college or school from a close relative.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

This week, you will continue to make changes to improve your lifestyle. For this, you can take yourself out of your comfort zone and decide to do yoga, and exercise regularly for a better life. You should, however, avoid excessive workload. Income is expected to increase this week. You are advised to spend your money on some small investments, as it will make it likely for you to get financial benefits. Many domestic issues will dominate your mind, and affect your family life. At the beginning of the week, you may find it difficult to pursue your career with precision. But, you will hold back from taking help from others. Due to this, you may have to face failure in the future. Students who are preparing for competitive exams are likely to get sudden success this week. Stay focused and work diligently.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

At the beginning of this week, you will see many positive changes in your health. But along with work, it will be necessary for you to take some rest, otherwise, you will get tired. The chances of you having any major problems this week are going to be negligible. Avoid investing your money in any type of society or any illegal investment. There is a possibility that your colleagues may envy you seeing your work and your progress. This may make it difficult for you to get their cooperation. People preparing for competitive exams need to depend more on their hard work than luck. Forget the past and move forward.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

You will most likely need to remove the causes of stress for mental peace. This week, you are going to need this energy. Those who had taken any kind of loan in the past may face difficulty in repaying that loan. Try saving your money. This week, you can spend some time with your family members and give them necessary advice. Along with this, your behaviour towards your family members will also be good. Businessmen may have to make big decisions to achieve their goals. Do not let your ego come in between. Also, take the help of your juniors at work. Talking about students, the mid-term will be favourable for them.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Advertisement

This week your health will look better than usual. With this, you will be seen trying to leave the office early. You will get good financial benefits this week. But along with profits, your mind may also get attracted to various types of investments. In such a situation, take special care that you avoid investing in partnership businesses and economic schemes. You can spend some time with your family members and give them necessary advice. The natives will get rid of all kinds of problems coming in the field of education. With this, you will feel refreshed and relaxed. Taking advantage of this time, apart from studies, try to give some time to physical activities as well.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Domestic troubles can give you extreme physical stress this week. Due to this, you may be negligent towards health. Avoid self-medicating. For some reason, your money can suddenly be stolen. So, keep your money in a safe place. This week, on the advice of family members, you may buy a new car or bike. There will be chances of an increase in family income, and you may express your desire to buy a vehicle for your house. Businessmen who are in partnership may get good profits. Technical and social networking can help you expand your business. This week, the chances of going abroad are visible for students.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Your habit of overeating and eating frequently can give you some problems. You may resort to regular exercise to keep yourself healthy. In the field of economics, you will have to walk very carefully, because there is a possibility that you will get money from some old investment. You will also have to face problems in the future. So at this point, saying no to others is the most important thing you need to learn. According to the weekly horoscope, this week the people of your zodiac will get a lot of happiness in family life. You will be able to end all old disputes among family members. This will make your parents feel proud of you. During this time, the movement of the stars will reveal your leadership and administrative abilities. With this, you will be able to get your separate identity and respect in the workplace. Apart from this, you are also likely to get the full support of a female colleague at work. This week is bringing many good achievements for students. The week will be auspicious for students and show them the path to immense success in education.

Advertisement

Chirag Daruwalla is the son of astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. He is known for his detailed astrological predictions on career, health, love, finance, and business. You can visit their website bejandaruwalla.com for guidance on problems related to your life.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!