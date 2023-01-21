Numerology predictions: January 23 to January 29

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will bring a rain of happiness for you. You will get desired results in your career and business. Dedication towards work will give new dimensions to your career. If you are going to give an interview this week, then this week will give you progress. The household life of married people will be happy. This week you can make some plans to welcome the new year with your family or friends. Your work which has been stuck for the last several days will be completed this week. You can make good profits in property-related work. Consult an experienced person before making any deal. Those who are in a love relationship will get ample opportunities for romance this week. Your health will be absolutely dazzling.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week is going to be wonderful. You will fulfill the responsibilities of the family very well, due to which you will get the love and affection of your parents. This week someone’s relationship in your house can be confirmed. Employed people may get physical fatigue due to high work pressure. People associated with the business world can take some risks in business and only you will benefit from this risk. Your financial condition will improve. You can also plan to go on a short trip this week. You are very likely to make a good profit in business. You will benefit from the increase in the means of income, but you will have to keep a check on your unnecessary expenses. If you control your expenses, then you will not face any kind of financial problems.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says this week is going to be like happiness and sometimes sorrow for you. There may be some ups and downs in your personal relationships. There can be differences between spouses. Do not let the seeds of doubt enter your relationship, otherwise, you may be in trouble. You may have to face some problems in money matters. If students work hard, they will get successful. At this time your interest in studies will increase and you will do your best. This week will be full of fun for the employed people. There will be no work pressure on you and you will spend most of the time planning for the coming year.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will be very wonderful for you. You will get all respect and prestige. This week you will make some plans for your coming new year and also invest in it. Students will get to see tremendous results in their studies. This is a wonderful time to get advancement in your career. You will get good benefits with less effort. This week you can take some concrete steps for your fitness. Joining a yoga club or fitness center can prove to be beneficial for you. If your friend is wrong at some point in time, then make him realize this. On the other hand, it is possible that your attention will not remain in your work but will be entangled somewhere else. The subject of your confusion can be a friend as well as mental tension about something.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will bring mixed results for you. You have to try to control your expenses. take care of your health. You have to take special care of the health of children and the elderly, otherwise, seasonal colds may bother you. Employed people should not try to divert attention from work. It is in your interest to complete your projects on time. Remember not to let laziness rule your life. Work hard instead of taking shortcuts in business. You can get a good deal through your contacts. This week will be wonderful for you. You can buy a new vehicle or a new house. You can also start your own business. You will not have any kind of problem during this period. This week you will be seen having fun with your friends.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will bring sour-sweet experiences for you. You will get very positive results in love affairs. In married life, any major concern related to the child’s side will be removed. This week you will try to complete all your pending tasks. Do not be negligent towards work, otherwise, you may get scolded by the boss. Students should not waste their precious time. Work hard from the heart and keep moving forward to achieve your goals. You can benefit from the partnership in business this week. At the beginning of this week, your passion for studies will be visible. If you do not understand any topic, then your classmates and teachers will help you with this.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will be good for you. This week you may have to go on a trip in connection with work. You will get to learn a lot from this trip. For those who are single, good marriage proposals may come or love may start in your life. You will enjoy this time. This week is good for starting any new work. You will earn a good amount of money and also spend it on your needs. Transaction of money with relatives should be done carefully, otherwise, misunderstandings can arise in your relationships. This week you will be completely busy with social activities. There will be an atmosphere of happiness in your home due to the arrival of someone close.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week is going to be very relaxing for you. There will be happiness in your mind if there is any auspicious work in your house. It is the season of weddings, so your interactions with people will increase. You also have to take care of your diet, otherwise, you may have health problems. On the other hand, from the point of view of career, you can get a good opportunity this week. You can also change jobs. There will be an increase in income. There will be happiness and prosperity in the family. Leave your troubles behind and feel free to take your steps towards this new adventure. This week some Libra natives will find themselves attracted to someone.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will be moderately fruitful for you. Starting off the week will not be good for you. You have to keep yourself away from unnecessary debate. You will get profit in business partnership but you should not trust anyone too much in money matters. Do not make any big investments in the share market. This week, the health of a member of your household can become a matter of concern for you. Newly married couples can be seen planning for the new year. You both can go on a short trip.