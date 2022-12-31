Numerology predictions: January 2 to January 8

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says you will have good relations with big businessmen or officials. The relationships built by you can prove to be helpful in getting the pleasure of profit. Will be successful in defeating enemies with the help of friends. You can get a job done easily. This week will be encouraging. There can be an atmosphere of happiness in the family. During this time you can get profit from real estate. Work-related to foreign countries will prove to be beneficial. Family support will be received. Doing ancestral business can be beneficial.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

This week will be favourable. You will get excellent support and cooperation from colleagues and people in higher positions. There will be success in the workplace. Will get respect in society. Due to your religious and charitable nature, you will help others. You can get the support of friends and acquaintances. There can be journeys related to work or religious sector. There will be sweetness in your speech. Success in business in expected. Work related to public welfare will be happen. This week, you can see new zeal and enthusiasm in your mind.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

This week will be mixed. You need to control your anger. Maturity can be seen in your behaviour. Married life will be good. There can be sweetness in your speech, due to which you will attract others to you. You may have health problems. There will be victory in the court. You will get respect in job-business. Can think of new business plans. This week, business will remain normal. Good news will be received. You will have long business trips and there will be happiness in the family.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

You may have to work hard to get success in the workplace. This week, you may get an opportunity to go on a pilgrimage. Coordination with family can be good; brother’s happiness and support may be obtained. Will get opportunities to travel. New energy can be seen in your body. This week will be auspicious for you. You may get opportunities to travel and develop an interest in devotion to God. May the blessings of elders and gurus be auspicious for you. Long-distance travel opportunities may be available. There will be success in government work. Luck will support you.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Your business may face financial loss. Your faith in God will increase. You will have happiness in the family. This week, there may be an increase in respect in business or jobs. You may spend a good time with family members and friends; support from family members can be obtained. You will have stomach-related problems. You may get cheated by someone. Relations will be established with upper-class people. The mind will be happy. There can be an increase in the pleasures and happiness of married life. Your religious nature will increase this week. You can get all possible help from luck. Business will progress.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

This week you can get opportunities to achieve success in politics; you may have friendships with highly-placed people in government service. Your health will be generally good. You can get good support from officers or friends in the workplace. May not get good success in business. You will get family happiness this week. You need to change your habits. You can get success in the field of education.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

This week, you can make connections with influential and wealthy people. There can be an opportunity to take an entertaining journey. Family members can be ready to help in every possible way. You will defeat enemies. You may be inclined towards religious activities. Will work for the betterment of others. You will be alert towards your work. This week, your money will be spent on good deeds and works related to religion. There will be successful business-related journeys.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

This week, there may be small complications in life, which you can solve in time and the atmosphere of the house will remain pleasant due to the arrival of relatives. There will be good profit in business. You may be able to defeat an opponent. There will be successful journeys. You will get good news this week. You will actively participate in religious and charitable works. This week, you will get success in business on the basis of your intelligence.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

This week, you may become a topic of discussion among people. You will help others progress. Will contribute significantly to any charitable or public work. You can get benefits in technical work. There will be an increase in respect. Will have a good time with friends. Respecting elders will bring success. You can participate in auspicious activities. This week, there will be monotony in married life, a bit of tension. Family happiness will prevail.

