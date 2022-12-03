Numerology predictions: December 5 to December 11

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says take positivity in your vision this week; by the end of the week, you will need to clear the fog around you with your own efforts, because you have to understand that this dust is hindering your progress. You will gain money, after which, you can increase your prosperity and financial security by investing well. For this, you can also take any important decision regarding partnership business with any of your relatives or close friends. There is bound to be discord between family members. Due to this, you may have some minor problems. However, do not let this disturb your mental peace. This week, you will be seen putting your efforts into consolidating the past investments made by you, making proper plans and strategies for your upcoming future. Before doing any important work, take advice from an expert, father, or father-like person. This week, by learning new techniques, you will use them in your studies, only then you will be able to get ahead of others. Those who are preparing for any entrance exam will need to adopt new technology and increase their creative potential.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says at the beginning of this week, you may feel the lack of necessary confidence in yourself. Because of this, you will not be able to make any important decisions. So you have to remember that a lot rests on your shoulders and you need to think about it and make the right decisions. During this time you will have to spend more than your accumulated money, which can also cause some financial stress in between. This week, family members or life-partners can be the cause of your mental stress. Because it is possible that they may make such a demand from you, for which you will have to spend a major part of your income. It would be better for you to communicate about this demand in the right way and try to convince them. If you were thinking of starting your stalled work, this week is going to be a bit unfavourable for that. Also, you may face difficulties in resuming the unfinished tasks of the previous days. This will affect your morale; there can be a possibility of a decline in your career. This week is expected to be better than expected for the students of your zodiac sign. In such a situation, you should continue your efforts and keep working hard.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says this week is going to be slightly better than normal for your health. The beginning of the week will be good because at this time you will find yourself mentally and physically very healthy. However, in this time of fun and party, you should avoid the consumption of alcohol, otherwise, your health may deteriorate. This week is good for shopping for such things, the price of which may increase in the future. You can invest in gold jewellery, house-land, or construction work of any house, which will give you good profits in the future. Spending time with younger family members will be especially good for you this week. Because by spending time with them you will feel very refreshed and also you will get a chance to know about many situations related to their life. You will also be successful in getting rid of any problem, due to which your respect in the family will increase. For some time this week, it will seem that you are very lonely. During this time your colleagues/associates can help you. But don’t expect much from them, as they won’t be able to help you much. To achieve success in the field of education, this week you will need the most to be committed to your goals. In such a situation, while improving your company, keep those people away who make you do wrong things.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says to keep yourself healthy this week, you will have to actively participate in sports and some outdoor activities. These activities will help you to regroup your participation and lost energy to accomplish some bigger tasks. During this time, you will be seen spending some part of your money on re-purchasing your valuables or on their maintenance. This time will bring many financial benefits for you, so you can plan to spend it on many important tasks. For those people or students who live away from home, the feeling of loneliness will disturb them. During this time, you will find yourself quite lonely, due to which you can also feel a strange tightness. Seeing your hard work and your dedication, people will recognise you in the workplace. There is also a possibility that many big officers will meet you personally to increase your enthusiasm. Your fame will increase; there will be chances of an increase in your income. If you are unemployed, you will get many good opportunities to get a job and after the middle of the week, you can get tremendous success in competitive exams. However, this will require you to improve your company and continue to interact with only people who are also serious about their education. Otherwise, your mind may wander away from studies.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says there will be a change in the position of many planets from the beginning to the end of the week and this will be the time when your health will be stronger. This week, you are instructed to avoid excessive expenditure. Otherwise, you may suffer a big financial loss. For this, you can also take advice from the elders of the house or your father or a father-like person. This week, it may seem that your problem is very big, but people around you will not understand your pain. So avoid expecting too much from others. Those who are doing business in partnership are advised to keep things clear or make an exit strategy in case something goes wrong. If you are associated in the field of higher education, this week you are likely to get many opportunities for success. Along with this, the natives who have recently completed their education and are looking for a job are also likely to get favourable opportunities.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says in terms of health, this week will be less fine. Be mindful of what you eat, avoid spicy food, and do yoga. Control your spending. This week you are going to be so busy enjoying your luxuries that you will not have time to take care of the needs of your family. Because of this, you can make the family atmosphere tense. Some positive changes can be seen in the workplace according to your wishes. Because there is a possibility that you will get open praise from others on the success of the strategy or plan you were working on. With this, you will be able to develop a different impression in the office, so that now everyone will be interested in talking to you. Students who were dreaming of getting admission to a good school or college as per their wish may face some disappointment this week.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says there will be fewer chances of ups and downs in your health this week. With this, you will enjoy good health most of the time. You will be strong both physically and mentally. You may have some complaints of nervousness; take medical advice from time to time. You have to understand that if you use your creative talent in the right way, it will improve your financial condition. If you are planning to have a party, invite your close friends. Also, without doing anything special this week, you will easily be able to attract the attention of your family members. This week, you will be able to improve your relations with your superiors and subordinates at the workplace, due to which all your previous disputes will come to an end. You will be able to increase your chances of a salary hike in the future. You should keep working hard.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says do not let the negativity get the better of you this week and take good rest to keep yourself fresh. With this, you will not only be able to think well and creatively but along with your health, your work efficiency will also improve. This week, you will be able to get a lot of money by buying and selling ancestral property. Keep in mind that showing or telling strangers about every profitable deal before it’s closed can spoil it. This week, your selfish decision regarding family matters can turn family members against you. It would be better to talk to family members and give importance to their views. This week, businessmen should avoid signing any business/legal document without understanding it. Listening to music or dance is a panacea to relieve many types of stress.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says keep the quarrelsome nature under control, otherwise there will be sourness in relationships. Be open in your approach and let go of prejudices. How to save your money — you can learn this skill this week. Your spouse will support you and prove to be helpful. Try to understand your beloved, otherwise, you may be in trouble. You can advance in your career by enhancing your professional capabilities. You are also likely to get immense success in your field of work. Try to be better by improving all your abilities. If you study or work outside the home, you can talk to your family members in your free time. You may also get emotional after hearing some news from home. Do you know that your life partner is really your angel?

