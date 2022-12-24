Numerology predictions: December 26 to January 1

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says this week you can be successful in making plans related to work. You can establish good relations with businessmen or officials. There may be an event at home or at a relative’s place, which will give you a chance to meet your relatives and friends. This week will be encouraging. You will defeat your enemies. During this week you can get a good profit from real estate. Work-related trips to foreign countries will prove beneficial this week. Family support will be received this week. Foreign travel can also happen. Family happiness can be found this week, good time will be spent with them. There will be sweetness in your speech. There will be expected success in business. You can be attracted towards work related to public welfare.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will be mixed fruitfully. You need to control your anger. Married life will be good. Sweetness can come in your speech, due to which you can be successful in attracting others towards you. You may have health problems. With your business acumen, you can be successful in earning good money. There will be victory in the court. You will get respect in job-business. Travelling abroad will prove beneficial this week. You may be religious and there will be opportunities for religious visits. This week, the business will remain normal. Good news will be received this week. Faith in God can increase and a good time can be spent in worship and works related to religion. You will have long business trips.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says married life can be happy this week and cooperation between a life partner and children can be good. Will get opportunities to travel. Communication of new energy can be seen in the body. This week will be auspicious for you. You may get opportunities to travel and your interest in devotion to God will develop. This week one can see a blissful atmosphere in household life. Your faith in God will increase. You will get good family happiness. You can have relations with people holding high positions. A good time can be spent with family members and every possible support of family members can be obtained. You will have stomach-related problems. May this week be very auspicious for you and good news can be received from all sides. Relations will be established with high-class people. Good relations can be made with people associated with politics. There can be an atmosphere of happiness in married life, good times can be spelled with the spouse.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says you will get financial benefits from the government. This week, you can get all the facilities and your advice can be useful to others. Your health may be generally good. You can become a topic of discussion because of your talent and dexterity in conversation. In the workplace, you can get good support from senior officers and friends. Good relations can be established with people holding good positions. This week, due to some kind of event in the family or relatives, there can be an opportunity to meet friends and acquaintances, which can make you happy.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week you can build good relationships with influential and wealthy people. There will be an opportunity to take an entertaining journey. Family members will be ready for all possible help. You will defeat enemies, work for the betterment of others. With your ability and skill in conversation, you will be able to create social prestige as well as influence others. You will be alert towards your work. You are always ready to help others. This week, your money will be spent on auspicious works and works related to religion. May you get all possible support from your friends, family, and colleagues.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week there may be minor complications in life, which you can solve in time. Due to the arrival of relatives in the family, the atmosphere of the house can remain pleasant. Luck’s cooperation will be possible. There will be good money-profit in business-business. The condition of money will be good. You will be successful in defeating your rival. All possible support and help can be received from family members and friends this week. There will be successful journeys. You will get good news this week. You will have a good time with familiar people and you will actively participate in religious works and charity work. Government work can be completed without any hindrance. Luck is going to be good this week and you will participate in the works of religion with full devotion.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week you will become the reason for discussion among people and will be famous in society. You can be successful in keeping the opposition class happy. Sweet relations will be formed with people who are richer and higher in position than themselves. You will help others progress. You can get benefits in technical work. You may have estrangement from someone because of your life partner. It is a difficult time for the women of your house. This week, you will be successful in everything with your cleverness, and you will get positive results in the work area. There will be an increase in respect. You will get the best happiness from the family. Your health will remain good this week. Good relations will be established with eminent people in society and respect will increase. Will have a good time with friends. Success will be achieved by respecting elders. This week there will be monotony in married life, – there will be tension between the wife over something. You will be successful in business on the basis of your ability.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says you will get many opportunities for recreational travel. You will do noble deeds and you will also work for the welfare of others. It will be a good week to do religious work. Family happiness will be happiness. This week, keep restraint on your speech, otherwise, you may have to face an adverse situation. There will be business trips for you. Will get good happiness from brothers. Will be fortunate to meet an acquaintance after a long time, which will bring back memories of the old days. There can be estrangement between husband and wife over some small matter, marital life can be affected. This week, along with work, a happy atmosphere will be seen in your family as well. The mind will be happy. Rights will increase. You will get good success in the field of work as well as good monetary gain. Good relations will be established with people holding high positions in the work area. There will be successful business-related journeys. During this time you will get good happiness from children.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says this week there will be a success in defeating the opposing class. You will be successful in getting your work done by making proper use of your influence and your tact on the subordinates. All possible cooperation will be received from family members. Your religious nature will increase this week. There will be an increase in wealth. There will be trips full of entertainment, due to which new energy will be infused into the body. You can travel abroad this week. This week you will get desired success in business. Economic conditions will remain good. Some such work will be done by you, due to which the name of the family can be glorified and respect and prestige will increase in society. Relations with big people will be connected. Business-business will progress. Will worship God for mental peace this week. The conditions of happiness will remain in the happiness received from the family. There will be good cooperation and support from parents.

