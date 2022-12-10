Numerology predictions: December 12 to December 18

Number 1: (People born on 1, 10, 19, and 28 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will be full of challenges for you. Many of your works will get spoiled. Students will get the desired results only after working hard. Excessive expenses can make your pocket loose. Women will get inspiration to do something new and they can concentrate on building their careers. Disagreement can increase among members of the family. You have to maintain restraint on your anger and speech. Work pressure may increase for employed people. You have to learn to do proper time management. If you move forward with patience and discretion, you can be successful in overcoming all challenges. During this time you will need to pay special attention to your health and your personal relationships. Pay attention to food and keep yourself away from seasonal diseases.

Number 2: (People born on 2, 11, 20, and 29 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will be very beneficial for you. The beginning of the week will bring a lot of romance into your life. You can get some surprises from your life partner or you can go somewhere for a trip. Health can be a bit messy. Include healthy things in your diet. Auspicious signs are visible in financial life. Completing a big deal will give you a chance to earn money. The problem with bank loans can be resolved this week. Students will get a chance to join a workshop. Suddenly meeting a friend can make you happy. Singles may find their love.

Number 3: (People born on 3, 12, 21, and 30 of any month)

Ganesha says you have to be careful this week. Trusting someone excessively can be a burden for you. You may suffer loss in financial matters, so consult an experienced person before making any big investment. In the dispute of land and building, one may have to go around the court. During this time, due to lack of luck, your work will not be completed on time, due to which irritability will be seen in your nature. You need to have a lot of control over your speech and anger. Money stuck in the stock market can increase your anxiety. In a love relationship, move forward thoughtfully and avoid making your relationship public, otherwise, you may have to face unnecessary problems. Watch out for seasonal diseases.

Number 4: (People born on 4, 13, 22, and 31 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will be full of auspiciousness and good fortune. Business people will get a lot of benefits. There will be new sources of income for the employed people. People associated with politics can get a new post or some big responsibility. People will be impressed by your personality and you will definitely leave an indelible mark wherever you go. You will benefit from property-related matters. Most of the time youth will be spent in fun.

Number 5: (People born on 5, 14, and 23 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will be turbulent for you. In connection with work, you may suddenly have to go on a long-distance journey. Employed people will progress. You will get the support of your seniors and juniors in the office. New means of income will be created. Most of the time will be spent completing necessary work. By the end of the week, some big expenses can spoil your budget. Love life will be smooth. Your partner may plan some surprises for you. Most of the time you will be immersed in love. Any major problem related to children will be solved.

Number 6: (People born on 6, 15, and 24 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will bring you mixed results. Students will get many good opportunities to improve their careers this week. You have to take advantage of these opportunities and try your best to do something different. You will definitely be praised for your work and you will definitely get the fruits of your hard work. There can be some tension in married life. You don’t have to get into unnecessary arguments. Those who are single will have to wait for some more time for marriage. Do not be negligent in health, otherwise, there can be trouble.

Number 7 (People born on 7, 16, and 25 of any month)

Ganesha says this week is bringing mixed results for you. You will need to work hard to complete your tasks. You have to avoid trusting anyone blindly. Take decisions very carefully in money-related matters. Business people may have to face tough competition from their competitors. This week, unnecessary stress can also affect your health. In such a situation, keep your mind calm and take care of your routine and food. For a happy married life, take some time out of your busy schedule for your life partner.

Number 8: (People born on 8, 17, and 26 of any month)

Ganesha says this week will be very lucky for you. The week will start with some good news. Due to the auspicious work in your house, there will be a festive atmosphere. Students will get opportunities for higher studies. You can buy some new items for your home. Women can make up their minds about shopping this week. You may feel a bit tired due to the excessive workload in the office. You should spend some time on your favourite hobby or music, it will give you relaxation. There will be a good understanding between a newly married couple. You will spend more quality time with each other.

Number 9: (People born on 9, 18, and 27 of any month)

Ganesha says the beginning of the week may be a bit slow. You may have some health problems. You may have stomach-related problems, so do not be careless about your food and drink. Keep yourself away from unnecessary arguments. Students have to work hard to achieve their goals. Employed people have to focus on their work. Even one mistake of yours can cost you dearly. After much deliberation, take any major decision of yours. Incorporate yoga and meditation into your life. Try to share your problems with your spouse.

Chirag Daruwalla is the son of astrologer Bejan Daruwalla. He is known for his detailed astrological predictions on career, health, love, finance, and business. You can visit their website bejandaruwalla.com for guidance on problems related to your life.

