Monthly Horoscope February-2026: Aries, Taurus and Gemini – What astrological predictions have in store for you in February

Monthly Horoscope February-2026: Explore what Zodiac signs have in story for you in February 2026

By: Ganesha Speaks
4 min readFeb 1, 2026 06:30 AM IST
Get Monthly Horoscope Predictions of February 2026 for Leo, Cancer, Scorpio and other Zodiac SignsGet Monthly Horoscope Predictions of February 2026 for Leo, Cancer, Scorpio and other Zodiac Signs
Make us preferred source on Google

Monthly Horoscope Predictions, February-2026:

Capricorn

February begins with a wave of emotional depth as the Moon stirs heartfelt conversations. If partnered, open and caring exchanges foster closeness. Singles seek emotional safety over superficial charm—trust your instincts and don’t rush. Venus adds levity, bringing playful moments in love. Read More

Libra

February begins with a wave of emotional depth as the Moon stirs heartfelt conversations. If partnered, open and caring exchanges foster closeness. Singles seek emotional safety over superficial charm—trust your instincts and don’t rush. Venus adds levity, bringing playful moments in love. Read More

Scorpio

February opens with a need for emotional grounding, as the Moon aligns with Saturn to support mature, steady choices. Relationships benefit from consistent care and emotional depth. Singles feel more discerning, valuing substance over charm. The South Node urges caution with money—stick to a practical budget and maintain transparency in shared finances. Read More

Pisces

February begins with emotional currents stirring your inner world. The North Node heightens restlessness—you may oscillate between seeking solitude and craving connection. In relationships, honest conversations can strengthen emotional bonds. Singles might find sparks in chance encounters with someone outside their usual type. Read More

Leo

February opens with passion and playfulness as Mars and Venus inject warmth into your love life. You feel energised and expressive—ideal for deep conversations or new romantic sparks. If partnered, rekindled passion thrives, but remember to stay mindful of your partner’s space. Read More

Sagittarius

February begins with emotional currents stirring your inner world. The North Node heightens restlessness—you may oscillate between seeking solitude and craving connection. In relationships, honest conversations can strengthen emotional bonds. Singles might find sparks in chance encounters with someone outside their usual type. Read More

Story continues below this ad

Virgo

February begins with Mercury guiding sincere, thoughtful exchanges. Whether mending past misunderstandings or expressing affection anew, heartfelt communication strengthens your bonds. Singles are drawn to authenticity and emotional intelligence. Small gestures early in the month leave a lasting impression, creating a hopeful tone. Read More

Taurus

February brings emotional clarity and a focus on personal grounding. The North Node prompts reflection on past relationships, offering insight and helping you avoid familiar emotional traps. Honest dialogue—sometimes intense—deepens trust in close connections. Singles may find comfort in calm, steady personalities, though taking time to build trust is key. Read More

Aquarius

February opens with a need for emotional grounding, as the Moon aligns with Saturn to support mature, steady choices. Relationships benefit from consistent care and emotional depth. Singles feel more discerning, valuing substance over charm. The South Node urges caution with money—stick to a practical budget and maintain transparency in shared finances. Read More

Aries

February opens with emotional richness and measured momentum. Venus enhances charm and sociability, making it a favourable time for lighthearted connections. Singles may find sparks at gatherings, while couples reconnect through shared humour and ease. Mercury offers insight into finances—an ideal time to refine saving habits and make logical, sustainable choices. Read More

Story continues below this ad

Cancer

February begins on a mentally alert note, as Mercury sharpens curiosity and supports thoughtful decisions—particularly in financial matters. It’s a favourable time to revisit budgets and learn from past spending. Venus softens emotional interactions, creating a nurturing tone in relationships. Whether coupled or single, warmth grows through simple, shared moments. Read More

Gemini

February is mentally stimulating and emotionally rewarding. Mercury sharpens your thinking, making this a productive period for honest communication in both love and work. Venus brings emotional lightness, softening interactions and strengthening romantic bonds through kindness and playful sincerity. Singles may feel drawn to witty or thoughtful exchanges—but sincerity remains the real attraction. Read More

Disclaimer:This is published from a syndicated feed provided by ganeshaspeaks.com. It has not been edited in any way.

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, PM Modi tells Arab leaders
Nirmala Sitharaman, Fiscal deficit, Tax to GDP ratio, GDP growth, Indian economy, Indian economic growth, Budget, annual Budget, Indian express news, current affairs
New debt-GDP fiscal anchor will likely open space for higher capex
Salman Khan on Abhinav Kashyap
Salman Khan files defamation case against Abhinav Kashyap for making 'derogatory' remarks; seeks Rs 9 cr in damages
Tabu had opened up about not ever meeting her father or using his name
Tabu on why she chose never to meet her father or use his surname: 'I have no memories of him, not curious about him'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Ishan Kishan India vs New zealand
Quick Comment | From outlaw to hero: How Ishan Kishan's brutal hundred solved India's No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson's opening spot
ajit pawar plane crash, baramati, Ajit Pawar, ajit pawar, ajit pawar plane crash news, ajit pawar plane details, ajit pawar plane route, flight tracker, ajit pawar baramati flight, Indian express news, current affairs
In Baramati, a long goodbye — and winds of change
Kevin Warsh
Trump repeatedly clashed with Jerome Powell over interest rates. Will his Fed pick, Kevin Warsh, cut rates?
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Advertisement
Must Read
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Arshdeep
Quick Comment | From outlaw to hero: How Ishan Kishan's brutal hundred solved India's No. 3 crisis and possibly threatened Sanju Samson's opening spot
Ishan Kishan India vs New zealand
Former Mumbai spinner Harmeet Singh returns for a redemption at Wankhede Stadium — in USA jersey at the T20 World Cup
Harmeet Singh T20 World Cup
Amazon, Meta, Ericsson drive January tech layoffs in tough start to 2026
Layoffs in January 2026 highlight how workforce cuts have become a recurring start-of-year reality for the sector. (Image: FreePik)
Why Amazon’s new Rs 26,999 Echo Show 11 is the ultimate ‘silent observer’ for Indian homes
Amazon’s Echo Show 11 combines a large display, Alexa smarts and smart home controls into a single, always-on screen for modern Indian homes. (Image: Nandagopal Rajan/The Indian Express)
What is Moltbook and why are AI bots talking to each other there?
The homepage of Moltbook, an experimental platform that lets autonomous AI agents interact, share information, and post without human participation.
Why Alfia Jafry’s hydration routine is a masterclass in gut health: 'Plain water is for the night'
Everything Alfia Jafry drinks in a day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Women safety mumbai metro
Snow leopard clings to ibex on Himachal’s icy cliffs; dramatic hunt leaves photographer ‘shaking’: ‘Best wildlife moment of my life’
Snow leopard hunts ibex in himachal
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
Lamborghini turns 11-year-old cancer patient’s wish into reality; internet rallies to help him meet Dhoni
Cancer patient Lamborghini ride
Truth behind viral video of woman ‘mocking’ ex-schoolmate for pizza delivery job; here’s what really happened
Woman ex-schoolmate pizza delivery job
Feb 01: Latest News
Advertisement