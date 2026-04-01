Monthly Horoscope April-2026: Aries, Taurus and Gemini – What astrological predictions have in store for you in April

Get Monthly Horoscope Predictions of April 2026 for Leo, Cancer, Scorpio and other Zodiac Signs

Monthly Horoscope Predictions, April-2026:

Emotional honesty leads the way as Venus and the Moon spotlight your relationships. Whether committed or single, you’re urged to examine trust. Vulnerable conversations may feel uncomfortable but create deeper bonds. Singles may attract someone with similar values, favouring emotional safety over fleeting excitement. Read More

A calm, balanced energy begins the cycle as Venus and the Moon highlight empathy and emotional nuance. In relationships, your sensitivity helps strengthen bonds—small gestures make a big impact. Singles reflect on past connections, now seeking emotional depth rather than fleeting chemistry. Read More

Emotions run deep from the start, as Venus and Mars intensify your desire for intimacy and independence. In relationships, passion rises, but balancing closeness with personal freedom becomes essential. Communicate gently. Singles may discover unexpected romantic sparks through meaningful dialogue. Financially, Mercury and the South Node highlight recurring patterns—reassess spending and revise your budget with clarity. Read More