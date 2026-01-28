Libra Horoscope Today, 28 January 2026: You might feel duty-bound rather than self-driven

Libra Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 January 2026: A favourable day for beginnings, says Ganesha. New assignments at work come your way, and you excel with ease, winning appreciation from seniors. Whatever task you undertake today stands a strong chance of success. Luck works in your favour, making this a promising day for fresh starts and ambitious steps.
You’re ready to say what you feel. Honest communication keeps misunderstandings at bay, and even a simple message to your partner can steady the bond. If you feel unsure about handling a situation, lean on your loved one for support.
Ganesha advises easing off the chase. Stars don’t support big fiscal leaps today, so cut back, relax, and enjoy what you already have. Keep spending modest, avoid risky pushes, and let balance return naturally. Contentment now protects resources better than strained ambition this week ahead while you focus on work.
The day is average, and enthusiasm may dip as you clear old, pending tasks. You might feel duty-bound rather than self-driven. Accept the phase, streamline the backlog, and avoid overthinking. Once you tidy the essentials, momentum returns and the rest of the day feels lighter to handle.
Controversy sparked as BJP leader objects to inclusion of dholak artiste Mir Haji Kasam's name in Gujarat's electoral roll. However, the 74-year-old artiste's name was featured in the list of Padma Shri awardees announced on Republic Day. Congress party demands legal action against the BJP leader, while Kasam expresses his heartbreak over the incident.