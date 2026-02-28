Libra Horoscope Today, 28 February 2026: Career focus shines today and can open money pathways

Libra Horoscope Prediction Today, 28 February 2026: Your moods may be unpredictable through the day, but by evening a pleasant surprise awaits, says Ganesha. While the day may feel uncertain at times, keeping yourself mentally prepared helps you handle unexpected developments with ease. Let go of unnecessary worries and embrace the moment. The day reinforces the simple truth that life rewards those who stay open, adaptable and hopeful—even when they don’t have all the answers.

Astrology Predictions: Libra Love Horoscope Today

Work pressure may be rising, but don’t let it spill into love. Be fair with your partner’s time and feelings. A sincere, steady approach earns affectionate compliments and keeps the relationship on track. Even a brief, thoughtful check-in helps. Prioritise tenderness over perfection; harmony returns quickly tonight for you soon.