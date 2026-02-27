Libra Horoscope Today, 27 February 2026: You’re in a festive mood, but don’t let feelings take the steering wheel

Libra Horoscope Prediction Today, 27 February 2026: Your creative side shines brightly today, says Ganesha. Ideas flow freely, and you’re able to channel your imagination into meaningful work. Focus comes easily, helping you make progress in subjects or projects close to your heart. For those in art, design, law or other creative–strategic fields, the day favours advancement. Beneficial agreements or legal matters may also move forward. Overall, it promises a productive and gratifying day.

Astrology Predictions: Libra Love Horoscope Today

You’re in a festive mood, but don’t let feelings take the steering wheel. Travel thoughts grow stronger, and nature beckons. A short getaway or even planning one with your partner refreshes the bond. Think big, but choose carefully, and keep your heart clear and kind, always, before acting. Without regret.