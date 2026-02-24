Libra Horoscope Today, 24 February 2026: Your wit and inventive instincts impress colleagues and seniors alike

Libra Horoscope Prediction Today, 24 February 2026: Love takes centre stage today. Whether married or in a committed relationship, you enjoy warmth, comfort and joyful companionship. A drive, dinner or simple outing helps you reconnect with your partner and deepen emotional closeness. Ganesha suggests embracing this positive wave and making the most of shared time. The day brings a gentle blend of happiness, vigour and affection—reminding you how much strength lies in a relationship that feels balanced and alive.

Astrology Predictions: Libra Love Horoscope Today

You’re in a buoyant, confident mood, making this a prime day to propose. If you’ve been waiting, go down on one knee and speak plainly. Your charm lands well, and passion follows. The evening has heat and tenderness, with your partner feeling genuinely cherished, and safe, in your arms tonight.