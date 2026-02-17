Libra Horoscope Today, 17 February 2026: Serious relationships can move a step closer to marriage now

Libra Horoscope Prediction Today, 17 February 2026: Government-related matters appear favourable today, bringing relief or progress in pending work. Ganesha indicates improved bonding with siblings as misunderstandings clear. Friendly interactions revive your enthusiasm, and time spent with close companions brings the warmth you need. A harmonious day overall, with balanced focus on personal and practical concerns.

Astrology Predictions: Libra Love Horoscope Today

Serious relationships can move a step closer to marriage now. If you’re already married, pleasant times and shared joys lie ahead. It’s also a good moment to plan a honeymoon or future trip, giving love a concrete, happy shape beyond today and routine, at last, with confidence for the future.