Libra Horoscope Today, 03 February 2026: A productive day at work spills into your personal life

Libra Horoscope Prediction Today, 03 February 2026: Travel — whether for business or leisure — features prominently today. Work demands may keep you preoccupied, leaving limited time for family matters. Ganesha suggests trying a cautious hand at the stock market, as chances of gains look favourable. Drawing from past experience and your balanced nature, you’ll resolve ongoing issues efficiently.
A productive day at work spills into your personal life. Romance returns to the top of your list, and you make your partner feel seen. Light teasing, a song, or a thoughtful message keeps things tender. Don’t overthink the vibe; just enjoy it together, fully, without doubt tonight. Now.
A good day to build a second stream of income alongside your main work. If you’ve been thinking of a side project, freelance plan, or small venture, this is a supportive time to lay groundwork for a financial backup.
This is a strong day to schedule a tricky meeting or group discussion. You’re at your sharpest, and larger responsibilities may come your way. Work progresses smoothly, and you end the day satisfied with what you’ve pulled off. Prepare well, chair firmly, and keep outcomes clear for all involved, today.
India and the US have reached a landmark trade agreement, cutting tariffs from 50% to 18%. This follows a conversation between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, where India also committed to buying American goods and stopping the purchase of Russian oil. Both leaders announced the deal on social media, with Modi praising Trump's dedication to global harmony.