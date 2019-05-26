Libra, Horoscope for the week (May 27-June 1, 2019): Check astrology prediction for your sun sign

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Horoscope for May 27, 2019: Professional and worldly ambitions sometimes seem so simple compared with family and domestic pressures. The comparison is largely an illusion. If you take an impartial look, you’ll see just how well you’re doing on all fronts. And you really don’t have to take sides when friends fall out.

Libra Horoscope for May 28, 2019: Stand back and take a cool look at some of your obligations. Many areas of your life must now be viewed in the cold light of day. You will have to examine details and issues that could encourage you to make long-overdue improvements in your personal affairs.

Libra Horoscope for May 29, 2019: A long-standing relationship is set to receive an important boost. It seems increasingly likely that someone with prestige and status in the community will be entering your life before long. You may even receive an offer which will transform your personal affairs.

Libra Horoscope for May 30, 2019: Venus, your charming planetary ruler, is now hovering on the edge of a sensitive region of your chart. You will shortly find that it is pure feeling and romantic aspirations that dominate your daily affairs. Suspicion is also about to be laid to rest.

Libra Horoscope for May 31, 2019: Of course, you would like to be in a much better position – who wouldn’t? But you have to understand that your Libran perfectionism makes it so hard to accept anything but the very best. Many of you have decided that your independence is worth more than an old, tired emotional tie.

Libra Horoscope for June 1, 2019: Recent events may have made you aware that certain commitments and obligations must change. You may already have decided that specific promises should never have been made. Perhaps items of personal property may have to be off-loaded. And perhaps for good!