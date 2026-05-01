Leo Monthly Horoscope May-2026: Here is what astrological predictions tell about love, career and money

Get Leo Monthly Horoscope of May-2026 for Career, Health, Education, Finance, Love and more

Leo Astrology Predictions May-2026:

Excitement colours the emotional landscape as Venus adds warmth and spontaneity to your love life. Couples refresh routines with shared adventures, while singles attract meaningful connections by staying curious and open.

Around mid-cycle, Mercury turns focus to your finances—unforeseen expenses prompt budgeting adjustments. Conversations about shared resources prove useful, and avoiding impulse spending stabilises your position. Professionally, the Sun boosts your confidence and teamwork—collaborations thrive, especially with diplomacy. Learn from past challenges and embrace new skills. Saturn reminds you to care for your physical and emotional wellness; rest and balance are vital. As the cycle progresses, emotional honesty deepens.