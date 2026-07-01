Leo Monthly Horoscope July-2026: Here is what astrological predictions tell about love, career and money

Get Leo Monthly Horoscope of July-2026 for Career, Health, Education, Finance, Love and more

Leo Astrology Predictions July-2026:

The month begins with a flourish of charm and connection, as Venus lights up your relationships.

Couples enjoy playful moments and shared creativity, while singles thrive in vibrant social settings—this is a time to reconnect, express joy, and let relationships evolve organically. Still, Saturn keeps financial caution in focus; surprise expenses may arise, so plan wisely and communicate clearly about money matters.

Mars energises your career, helping turn ideas into action. Mercury enhances communication and academic clarity, especially in teamwork. The Moon calls for emotional care—make space for rest and inner renewal. By mid-month, Mars sharpens your emotional awareness, helping you release outdated patterns.