Leo Monthly Horoscope February-2026: Here is what astrological predictions tell about love, career and money

Leo Monthly Horoscope of February-2026

Leo Astrology Predictions February-2026:

February opens with passion and playfulness as Mars and Venus inject warmth into your love life. You feel energised and expressive—ideal for deep conversations or new romantic sparks. If partnered, rekindled passion thrives, but remember to stay mindful of your partner’s space. Financially, Mercury and Saturn prompt responsible thinking. Now is the time to trim excess spending and seek sound advice. At work, the Sun boosts confidence, positioning you for leadership or creative breakthroughs. The North Node supports learning and collaboration, while the South Node reminds you to slow down and recharge.

Mid-month, Venus softens relationship dynamics. You’ll crave emotional depth—an ideal moment for vulnerability and attentive listening. Financial progress is gradual, with improved communication around shared resources. Professionally, consistent effort pays off, and networking may unlock future potential.