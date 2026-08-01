Leo Monthly Horoscope August-2026: Here is what astrological predictions tell about love, career and money

Get Leo Monthly Horoscope of August-2026 for Career, Health, Education, Finance, Love and more

Leo Astrology Predictions August-2026:

The month begins on a bright note as the Sun amplifies your charm and social magnetism, drawing warmth and joy into your relationships.

Whether you’re in a relationship or single, playful moments bring connection and confidence. The North Node invites deeper authenticity—emotional honesty paves the way for meaningful bonds. Financially, Venus encourages mindful spending. An opportunity to earn may arise, but success lies in strategic planning. Mars rewards past efforts at work, empowering you to lead, collaborate, and influence outcomes.

Mid-month, the South Node prompts introspection, especially in love. Honest conversations help shed outdated emotional patterns.