Leo Horoscope Today, 29 January 2026: A thoughtful gift or extra attention from your partner lifts your spirits

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 29 January 2026: Good health supports clearer thinking, and today you find a healthy balance between the physical and the spiritual. Job interviews or new opportunities may come your way, and your natural charm leaves a strong impression. By evening, your presence draws attention at social events, especially from the opposite sex. Ganesha encourages you to enjoy the confidence this day brings.
You may be rewarded for your care. A thoughtful gift or extra attention from your partner lifts your spirits. Being together feels comforting and proud, and the evening turns sweet. Accept the affection without overanalyzing it. Shared warmth and gratitude set a lovely tone for both of you, tonight, easily.
Planets favour your talents today, and you can translate skill into cash. Ganesha sees high chances of gains through multiple sources, especially in the second half. Stay active, follow leads, and price your work confidently. The more you use your abilities, the stronger the payoff becomes by evening, for sure.
You begin by tackling the toughest items on your list. Expect urgent meetings and possible deadline reshuffles, so stay nimble. Pull up your socks, but don’t steamroll others — clarity and calm win. If you prioritise smartly, the day ends with control, progress, and goodwill too, for all involved today.
Opposition slams President Murmu's "recycled" speech lacking truth or accountability. Murmu highlighted government's agenda on economic reforms, rural employment, national security, and social welfare. Congress chief calls it a ritual with no clear goals or measurable outcomes. TMC deputy leader says it confirms government's denial. SP MP calls it devoid of facts and filled with lies.