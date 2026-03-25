Leo Horoscope Today, 25 March 2026: You want romance to feel rich and special, and may be tempted by lavish plans

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 March 2026: You may find yourself unusually strategic and calculating today—almost theatrical in your approach, says Ganesha. While this sharpness can work to your advantage, it also risks stirring tension at work if you don’t monitor your temper. A risky or uncertain situation may emerge later in the day, requiring caution and restraint. Fortunately, by evening, clarity returns and you find answers to long-standing doubts. Patience remains your most dependable ally, helping everything gradually fall into place.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

You want romance to feel rich and special, and may be tempted by lavish plans. A grand setting — an exotic place, a touch of luxury, good food — suits your mood. Still, it’s the attention behind the spending that counts. A candlelit dinner can rekindle warmth beautifully tonight, again.