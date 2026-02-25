Leo Horoscope Today, 25 February 2026: Channel ideas into workable steps, and let originality improve results

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 25 February 2026: Leadership at home matters as much as leadership elsewhere. Ganesha reminds you that family is the foundation on which your achievements stand. Strengthening those bonds will yield greater rewards than you expect. Share credit generously and open up about what worries you — burdens feel lighter when discussed. The effort you invest in your relationships today returns to you in abundance.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

Work pressure may make you brisk and bossy, which can unsettle your sweetheart. Handle the relationship with tact, even if the schedule is tight. If you must stay late, send a funny line or sweet message. Small warmth keeps love alive despite a busy day and prevents needless misunderstandings later.