Leo Horoscope Today, 23 March 2026: Your creative spirit stays active late into the night, but it may also steal time from your partner

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 23 March 2026: The day begins on a dull note, but karmic balance ensures that a cheerful evening awaits, says Ganesha. Even if the morning feels uninspiring or weighed down, don’t be disheartened. Surround yourself with people who lift your spirits—family, close friends or those whose company feels effortless. You’re likely to receive warmth and attention that restores your energy. Just keep expectations modest, and the day will unfold more pleasantly than it begins, ending on a refreshing, encouraging note.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your creative spirit stays active late into the night, but it may also steal time from your partner. You might experiment with something new, yet not get the response you hoped for. Make sure your lover doesn’t feel sidelined.