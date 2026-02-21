Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 February 2026: The uneasy “fish-out-of-water” phase begins to fade as you adapt more comfortably to your surroundings. At work, you may feel oddly restricted yet curiously more at ease with people and processes. This flexibility is actually your strength today. By adjusting your style and expectations, you’ll find it easier to navigate office politics and shifting agendas. Ganesha hints that the more adaptable you are, the more smoothly you can steer situations in your favour.
Singles may find romance slow or unresponsive today, so don’t push the point. Married or committed Leos, however, can spark the evening with bold, slightly crazy romantic ideas. Keep it warm, not theatrical. A little creativity refreshes the bond and lifts spirits at home nicely, after dusk, together, for both.
A strong day to book profits. If you hold stocks, consider selling at good prices. Even ancestral property sales, if already planned, can move favorably now. Don’t rush without paperwork, but trust timing. Channel proceeds into sensible goals, and avoid flashy spending today, please and stay grounded always right now.
Keep a low profile today and observe more than you speak. You may meet knowledgeable people and learn something valuable. Creative work attracts you, but focus on gaps in your own skill set. Strengthening weak areas now will pay off better than chasing only what feels easy.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the second phase of the Vibrant Villages programme in Assam's Cachar district on Friday. The first phase was launched in 2018 in border villages along the Indo-China border. The second phase aims to cover 1,954 villages in 17 states, including 140 in Assam.