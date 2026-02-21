Leo Horoscope Today, 21 February 2026: Singles may find romance slow or unresponsive today

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 21 February 2026: The uneasy “fish-out-of-water” phase begins to fade as you adapt more comfortably to your surroundings. At work, you may feel oddly restricted yet curiously more at ease with people and processes. This flexibility is actually your strength today. By adjusting your style and expectations, you’ll find it easier to navigate office politics and shifting agendas. Ganesha hints that the more adaptable you are, the more smoothly you can steer situations in your favour.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

Singles may find romance slow or unresponsive today, so don’t push the point. Married or committed Leos, however, can spark the evening with bold, slightly crazy romantic ideas. Keep it warm, not theatrical. A little creativity refreshes the bond and lifts spirits at home nicely, after dusk, together, for both.