Leo Horoscope Today, 20 February 2026: Frustration may rise if work doesn’t finish on time

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 20 February 2026: The morning may begin on a tense note, possibly due to a disagreement at home or a family member’s irritable mood. Yet the day improves steadily as you immerse yourself in work or engaging activities. By evening, the emotional heaviness lifts and gives way to a more cheerful atmosphere. Ganesha expects the stress of the early hours to transform into a surprisingly uplifting end to the day, reminding you that a rough start doesn’t define the whole journey.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

Romance sets the tone for the evening. You may meet your partner in a grand setting—a cinema, a lively restaurant, or another favourite spot. The time together feels like an important date, refreshing your bond. Stay present, enjoy the attention you receive, and let the night unfold warmly tonight.