Leo Horoscope Today, 18 March 2026: A partnership proposal may surface, but you may not feel eager to chase it

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 18 March 2026: Recognition flows your way today as your natural talents earn appreciation at work. Colleagues offer support, and seniors may share valuable guidance that boosts your confidence. Professional rewards feel within reach. Even as success lifts your spirits, Ganesha advises moderation—avoid letting praise inflate your ego. What rises can also dip, so remain grounded. With humility and focus, you continue building on today’s positive momentum without losing sight of long-term goals.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

Feelings take charge, and you’ll want to finish work quickly to be with your loved one. The focus shifts to making memories and adding a bit of magic. Romantic ideas and warm gestures help you woo your sweetheart and bring the evening alive.