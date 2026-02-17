Leo Horoscope Today, 17 February 2026: The day demands very hard work for financial progress

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 17 February 2026: Major decisions concerning partnerships take centre stage today. At work, the atmosphere is progressive and encouraging, helping you move forward with clarity. Traders, however, may feel the pinch of financial constraints and should proceed carefully. Stress from overwork could weigh you down if you take on too much. Ganesha advises pacing yourself and avoiding commitments that exceed your capacity.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

The relationship is tested under pressure today. Staying in touch alone won’t fix things; visible care will. You may reach home late and regret the strain you’ve caused. A sincere apology, plus small gestures of concern, helps soften the mood and prevent deeper hurt now, for sure, tonight in time.