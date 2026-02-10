Leo Horoscope Today, 10 February 2026: Your mood leans toward taking it easy rather than pushing for gains

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 10 February 2026: A demanding schedule greets you today as work and business conversations dominate your time. Meetings, decisions and quick assessments keep you occupied. Fatigue may set in after such intensity, but the evening offers reprieve in the comforting company of your partner. Ganesha suggests unwinding fully to restore balance.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

A meeting of minds matters more than drama today. Don’t take offence if your partner is frank; even minor demands can look like domination. Leave ego at the door. Listen, clarify gently, and keep pride in check. Humility now prevents dissatisfaction and needless distance later, in love matters. Be kind.