Leo Horoscope Today, 09 February 2026: You’ll analyse, plan, maybe even punch numbers into spreadsheets

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 09 February 2026: A day steeped in camaraderie awaits. Time spent with family and friends strengthens your sense of belonging. Your instinct to help others surfaces naturally, and you may guide someone who looks up to you. Meeting expectations brings appreciation and blessings your way, says Ganesha, making the day emotionally fulfilling.
A sweet conversation helps you bond with your sweetheart and may bring a flattering compliment. If single, this is a useful opening to move a relationship forward. The evening looks uplifting and romantic. Speak from the heart, keep ego aside, and enjoy the glow at night, together warmly, with ease.
A mixed financial vibe. You’ll analyse, plan, maybe even punch numbers into spreadsheets, but clarity won’t fully arrive. Don’t force a big decision. Park the complex stuff, handle basics, and revisit when the picture looks cleaner.
The day begins with eased pressure, but stress may build after lunch. You’ll want to wrap up quickly, so pace yourself. Your logic and analytical skill remain sharp and will help you handle tasks efficiently. Use clarity, not haste, to stay steady.
Basit Ali and Kamran Akmal slam Pakistan's poor batting in T20 World Cup opener against Netherlands, singling out experienced players Babar Azam, Nawaz, and Shadab Khan. Faheem Ashraf's impressive performance saved the day, but the team's inconsistency and lack of game awareness are worrying.