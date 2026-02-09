Leo Horoscope Today, 09 February 2026: You’ll analyse, plan, maybe even punch numbers into spreadsheets

Leo Horoscope Prediction Today, 09 February 2026: A day steeped in camaraderie awaits. Time spent with family and friends strengthens your sense of belonging. Your instinct to help others surfaces naturally, and you may guide someone who looks up to you. Meeting expectations brings appreciation and blessings your way, says Ganesha, making the day emotionally fulfilling.

Astrology Predictions: Leo Love Horoscope Today

A sweet conversation helps you bond with your sweetheart and may bring a flattering compliment. If single, this is a useful opening to move a relationship forward. The evening looks uplifting and romantic. Speak from the heart, keep ego aside, and enjoy the glow at night, together warmly, with ease.